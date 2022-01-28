Christopher “Chris” Liechty (1965-2022)

Facebook

Christopher Wayne Liechty, or Chris, as most of you knew him (or Tof, Papa, Grandy & Tinny Abba to his family), passed away on January 27th, 2022 at the CHP Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. He was 56 years old.

Chris was born and raised in Archbold, Ohio, by parents Loveda & Wayne Liechty. Before anything else, Chris was a loving family-man.

He was also a life-long drummer/musician, an active member of Zion Mennonite Church, a creative and comedic story-teller, a generous giver, a superfan of his children, a lover of people (kids especially), and so much more.

Chris was a dedicated worker with KennFeld Group in Archbold (formerly Liechty Farm Equipment) for 23 years.

Surviving are his wife, Holly (Hollenberg) Liechty and his three children, Caleb, Joshua & Rebekah Liechty; his mother Loveda Liechty and his two sisters Shirlyn (Randall) Graber of Wichita, KS, and Ellen (Neil) Lehman of Johnstown, PA. He is also survived by many, many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins living all around the country. Chris is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Liechty.

Chris’ in-person memorial service will be private. A public zoom link will be made available on the day of the service: February 5, 2022 at 2pm.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Liechty family.

The obituary for Chris was lovingly prepared by his family.