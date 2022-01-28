Lowell Traxler (1941-2022)

Lowell R. Traxler, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord at 6:29 A.M. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Vietnam War. He served in Company A of the 62nd Engineer Battalion.

Lowell worked at Bil-Jax for over 3 years, Challenge-Cook for over 25 years and retired from the Aro Corporation with over 15 years of service.

Lowell was an active member of New Hope Community Church in Bryan and enjoyed raising pigeons as a hobby.

Lowell R. Traxler was born on May 22, 1941, in Bryan, the son of Lauren L. and Francile M. (Clark) Traxler. He married Carolyn L. Barns on August 31, 1968, in the Presbyterian Church in Kunkle and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Leslie (Sara) Traxler, of Pioneer and Stanley (Kim) Traxler, of Brooklyn, Michigan; four grandchildren, Nathan, Evan, Brendon and Lila. He was preceded by his parents and a brother, Kendall Traxler

Visitation for Lowell will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private family funeral services will be held at the funeral home with Pastor David Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, near Bryan with graveside military rites provided by the US Army and the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW posts.

The family encourages memorial donations to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice.

