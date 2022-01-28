Phyllis Clark (1932-2022)

Facebook

Phyllis Jean Clark, 89, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Phyllis was born August 30, 1932, in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence F. and Mildred B. (Kerts) Headapohl.

She attended college and obtained an x-ray technician degree. Phyllis married James M. Clark on November 22, 1953, in Wapakoneta, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 08, 2014.

She worked as an x-ray technician for 42 years and retired from Bryan Medical Group. Phyllis was an active member of Pulaski United Methodist Church.

She also was a member of the Bryan Historic Homes Association, ARTS Club, Maddie Marsh-Northeast Neighborhood Association, and the American Women’s Business Association.

In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and spending time at the lake. She especially cherished her time visiting with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Dennis) Scott of Montpelier and Joseph Clark of Bryan, Ohio; four grandchildren Jeremy (Angi) Scott, Tracey (Bob) Carter, Jason (Brenda) Clark, and Allison (Jerry) Joyner; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; stepson, Jonathan Clark.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a graveside service at a later date in Shiffler Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Pulaski United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

