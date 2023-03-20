CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 70th Anniversary

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary celebrated its 70th anniversary at a soup and salad luncheon Monday, March 13th at St. Paul’s UM Church, Montpelier. A $1,000.00 donation from the auxiliary for CHWC Share Foundation was presented to highlight the occasion. Shown from left to right are Auxiliay Historian Ruth Cooley, Montpelier Hospital Director of Nursing Shannon Newell (receiving the donation for the Share Foundation), Auxiliary Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, and Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, pictured with the anniversary cake. Ruth and Armeda presented the program highlighting the history of the hospital and auxiliary. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, members of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary gathered Monday, March 13th at 12 noon for a soup and salad luncheon in the fellowship hall of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier.

Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard opened with prayer and introduced special guest, Shannon Newell, Director of Nursing at CHWC-Montpelier Hospital.

After, all enjoyed a variety of soups and salads, and special anniversary cake, President Patty presented a $1,000.00 donation from the auxiliary to CHWC-Share Foundation to Mrs. Newell, representing Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers.

Proceeds for the donation were originally from the local hospital gift shop, operated by the auxiliary for many years.

Armeda Sawmiller, auxiliary vice president, and Ruth Cooley, auxiliary historian, presented an interesting program for the 70th anniversary celebration. They shared information about the history of both the hospital and auxiliary.

Groundbreaking for the Williams County General Hospital in Montpelier was held in November 1950 and the facility opened in June 1952 with 45 beds.

That same year 21 ladies with a variety of backgrounds and training discussed forming a hospital auxiliary.

In February 1953 the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary was created with first officers–“Babe” Howald, president; Mildred Dilworth, vice president; Mary Zeisloft, treasurer; and Alice Tressler, secretary. The definition of auxiliary is giving assistance, support or offering help.

The Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary has been active ever since, donating funds for projects at the hospital, passing out visitor cards, volunteering in the gift shop and information desk and keeping abreast with hospital changes, always wearing their “pink lady” jackets.

Those present who have served as auxiliary president or board members were recognized at the luncheon.

Over the years the Montpelier Hospital has been expanded several times. In 1981 with two birthing rooms, planned by the Ohio Department of Health, it became the first hospital in the state without a labor and delivery room.

In 1986 The Williams County General Hospital evolved into Community Hospitals of Williams County-Montpelier, when a joint board of governors was formed with the former Bryan Community Hospital, and the medical staffs were combined.

An excerpt from an article in the Leader Enterprise newspaper in June 1995 described it as “Big city service in a small town setting: that’s what Community Hospital of Williams County-Montpelier does best”.

Various auxiliary activities were held over the years. During the 1950’s Tuesday as designated “sewing day” with auxiliary members mending linens and sewing towels and sheets.

In 1958 the auxiliary took service carts with magazines to patients’ rooms. The auxiliary’s gift shop was opened in 1973 in the hospital’s lobby area.

An annual nurses’ tea for the county’s high school students interested in the nursing field was sponsored by the hospital auxiliary in the 1960’s. This event later became the Staff Appreciation Tea.

Several times the auxiliary hosted a dinner and program at the hospital for the Hospital Volunteer Service Organization of Northwest District of Ohio.

Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary, smallest in the state at the time, was the first auxiliary in the state to receive the prestigious Vision Award twice, in 1993 & 1996. Goals of the Vision Award were to recognize auxiliaries for innovative ideas for fund-raising, service and community outreach programs and projects.

Two projects highlighted for the awards were receiving donations for grab bags during the town’s Bean Days festival and the annual Luminary program.

The Vision Awards along with auxiliary scrapbooks were displayed at the luncheon.

Assisting the Red Cross with blood drives at the Montpelier Hospital for several years starting in 2015, auxiliary members manned registration and offered snacks for donors.

Other activities during the years included style show, rummage sales, Christmas bazaar, geranium, cookbook and jewelry sales, book fairs, 50/50 drawings and “3-C Sale” (candy, cookies & crafts). In the 1960’s an annual ham and chicken dinner plus a country store was held in the new grade school cafeteria with carnival in the gym for the children.

A special auxiliary project was held in January 1980 with WBNO-Radio donating an entire day auctioning items, extended to a second day in February due to volume of items.

Proceeds totaled $15,000 for the hospital auxiliary to donate toward medical equipment for Williams County General Hospital.

For many years the auxiliary planned “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program in December, in conjunction with the luminary and memorial angels project still held this past year.

During its history, the hospital auxiliary has assisted the hospital with donations for medical equipment, remodeling patient rooms and adding televisions, remodeling the lobby, dining room improvements and furniture including a piano, and donating funds for artwork decorating the hospital’s hallways.

In 1989 the CHWC-Share Foundation was established with the purpose of helping patients requiring financial assistance to pay medical bills for their health care needs.

The Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary has given financial support to the Share Foundation for many years.

Following the program, President Patty conducted a short meeting. Roll call was answered to “If you met an Irish leprechaun, what would you ask him to give you?”.

Thought for the day was “It was character that got us out of bed, commitment that moved us into action, and discipline that enabled us to follow through” by Zig Zigler.

Nominations are currently being sought for officers, especially vice president. The auxiliary meets once a month on the second Monday from October thru June with luncheons planned in December, March and June.

The next general meeting will be Monday, April 10th at 1:00 p.m. in the Robison Room at St. Paul’s UM Church.

Speaker will be Angie Humphrey, Montpelier Public Library Director. Roll call will be “What is your favorite Easter activity?”.

Nominations of officers will be presented. Election is scheduled at the May meeting.

The auxiliary extends gratitude and best wishes to all the physicians for “Happy Doctors’ Day” on March 30th and encourages everyone to personally thank the doctors for their constant excellent care and concern for their patients.