City Of Wauseon To Hold Annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

People from throughout the nation will be observing Memorial Day be visiting cemeteries, memorials, family gatherings, and either attending or participating in parades.

This day honors the men and women who gave all they could and died while fighting for our freedom and liberty while serving the U.S. military.

Wauseon Union Cemetery will once again host the city’s Memorial Day observations, Monday, May 30. This year’s annual event once again has an incredibly special speaker, Pastor Don Krieger.

Pastor Krieger will be offering a special insight into the special meaning behind the purpose of Memorial Day. Pastor Krieger was a medic with the 101st Airborne Army.

He entered service in 1968 and was wounded during the initial stage of the Vietnamese Battle for Hamburger Hill. He spent seven months hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, before being released from active duty.

Most recently he has served at the pastor at Zion United Methodist Church.

The Memorial Day Parade starts at the intersection of West Elm and Clinton Streets at 9:30 a.m., heading west on Elm Street to the cemetery.

Among those in the parade will be Ann Spieles, the Homecoming Queen, and the Wauseon High School Band. A half hour later, at 10 a.m., ceremonies begin at the war memorial. (In case of rain the service will re-assemble at the Wauseon High School Auditorium, beginning at 10:30 a.m.)

Following a welcome from Terry Estel, Pledge of Allegiance by VFW Commander Clint Short, and invocation by Pastor Maryann Reimund, there will be several other speakers.

WHS junior Ashton Mraz, son of Jesus and Christy Meraz, will present the Gettysburg Address. Samantha Stein, WHS senior and daughter of Johnathan and Sandra Stein, will present Flanders Field.

The WHS Chorale, under the direction of James Vaughn, will be presenting an arrangement from “Flanders Field.”

