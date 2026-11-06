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CLINTON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Discuss Levy Defeats & Future Funding

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The Clinton Township Trustees held their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5. The meeting began at 1 p.m., with trustees moving through approval of the agenda, payment of bills and fiscal officer’s reports before discussing old business.

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