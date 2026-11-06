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Delta Schools Awarded $761,920 Grant For Facility Upgrades

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The Pike-Delta-York Local School District will be completing a variety of facility upgrades after it was announced the district has been awarded a $761,920 Ohio Department of Development Advanced Energy Fund grant.

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