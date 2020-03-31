(Story originally appeared November 14th, 2018)
RIBBON CUTTING … On November 3rd Clubhouse Pizza held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-opening of the Stryker location. Pictured at their event are (front row): Officer Adrian Brown, Ashley Miller, Mandy Dickenson, Serenity Bustamante, Racheal Bustamante – Manager, Scott Smiddy – Owner, Ryleigh Glock, Izaiah Sanchez and Isaiha Freeman. Back Row: Councilmember Vicki Cameron, President of Council Lee Armstrong, Councilmember Lana Tompkins, Mayor Joe Beck, Angy Ramos, Councilmember Dave Benner and Audrey Benner.
Be the first to comment on "Clubhouse Pizza Opens Doors In Stryker"