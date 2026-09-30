Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Do Not Read This One

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

You should skip this article because I am fairly confident that if you take it seriously, you’re going to have some sleepless nights.

Have you stopped recently to check on your relationship with God? How passionately do I trust God? How truly pervasive is my love for God? Is my relationship simply intellectual, or am I wholly dedicated to him?

ASK YOURSELF:

-When was the last time God spoke to me, either through his Word or in a dream or vision or directly? How did I respond?

-When was the last time he challenged me to go beyond my comfort zone? How did I respond?

-When was the last time I cried over the lost, the hurting, the persecuted, the poor, the homeless?

-When was the last time I gave sacrificially… enough of my time, talents or treasures that I became uncomfortable?

-When was the last time I allowed the Spirit free rein in my prayer time? In my worship?

-When was the last time I found myself like John, surrounded by God’s glory?

-When was the last time I sang a new song to the Lord? Or danced like David danced?

-When was the last time I was uncomfortable in my relationship with God? Not because of my sin but because I was challenged to do something totally out of character for me?

-When was the last time I allowed the Holy Spirit to move me so much that I put aside all the many reasons for saying “no,” and said “YES, LORD” instead?

-When was the last time my relationship with God was truly free and totally unrestrained?

-When was the last time my relationship with God was so passionate that I’d do anything, go anywhere if he asked?

2 Chronicles 16:9a “For the eyes of the LORD range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him…”

Is God coming to strengthen you? Or are his eyes going right past you? How committed to him are you? And if less than wholly committed, is that good enough for you? Is it for him? Christ gave all he had. Does he want any less from you?

See, I told you if you read this, you might well have to make some changes, and they won’t be easy changes. But they will be worthwhile changes.

How about deciding today that you will live the rest of your life totally sold out to him, the one who died for you?

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.