Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – The Invitation

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

In NW Ohio I’ve seen something that not every school across the United States does – Homecoming invitations. In the early fall, just open social media and you will discover multiple postings of high school student boys asking girls to go to the Homecoming Dance.

What makes NW Ohio different than most places (I’m sure it’s larger than NW Ohio) is that the invitation must include a clever saying on a poster, accompanied by a stuffed animal, balloons, flowers or a related item.

Can you imagine Jesus walking up to Peter, Andrew or John with a stuffed fish and sign, “There’s no other fish in the sea like me! Come, walk on water with me!”

Nope. Didn’t happen. Jesus simply invited the disciples with a smile and a few words. Come, follow me.

A few other times, Jesus gave an invitation to follow him, and the response was “but first, I need to go and …” (Luke 9:59). An invitation was given, and an excuse was made.

Jesus did not plead or manipulate. Bullying is not a fruit of the Spirit. He didn’t coerce others; he just invited. Can you imagine saying no to Jesus’ invitation?

In life we will gladly accept invitations, while turning down a few as well. Have you ever turned down an invitation and regretted it later?

We all turn down various invitations for one reason or another. But when Jesus invites you to something, how do you respond?

One more thing, the Homecoming dance (or prom) has become an expensive event too! I must be cheap, right? Listen, accepting the invitation to follow Jesus also has a cost.

It requires self-denial, complete dedication and willing obedience. Living for Jesus is a daily lifestyle, not a weekend hobby.

As a Christian, you first surrendered to the invitation of Jesus by asking forgiveness for the sins you have committed, the acts of rebellion against God. He forgave you. He is your Savior.

But now He is also your Lord. We now live for and serve our Lord God. The Holy Spirit daily invites you to a transforming life to become more like Jesus! The invitation is here. Will you follow Jesus?

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.