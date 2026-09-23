Column: THE SCARLETT SPROUT – Don’t Cut It Yet

By: Kayla Wyse

As summer fades, many gardeners think about fall cleanup. Flower beds may look tired, and the urge to remove spent plants can be strong. However, late-season flowers provide an important lifeline for many pollinators and should be allowed to bloom as long as possible.

The Fall Nectar Gap

By September, many spring and summer flowers have finished blooming. Unfortunately, pollinators are still active and searching for food.

This period, often called the “fall nectar gap,” can be particularly challenging for monarch butterflies, native bees, bumble bees and other beneficial insects.

These pollinators depend on late-season flowers to gather the energy reserves needed for migration, reproduction or overwintering.

Monarchs Need Fuel For Migration

Each fall, monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles toward their overwintering grounds. During this journey, nectar serves as the primary energy source.

Without adequate flowering plants along the migration route, monarchs may struggle to build the reserves necessary to complete their journey. Gardens and landscapes can serve as valuable fuel stops.

The Power Of Asters And Goldenrod

Two of the most valuable plants for fall pollinators are asters and goldenrod. Asters produce purple, blue, pink or white flowers that bloom into autumn. Goldenrod provides masses of bright yellow flowers that are rich in nectar and pollen.

Together, these native plants create a highly visible food source for pollinators during a critical time of year. Contrary to a common misconception, goldenrod does not cause seasonal allergies. Ragweed, which blooms at the same time, is usually responsible for fall allergy symptoms.

Gardeners can support pollinators by adding other late-season flowering plants, including sedum, anise hyssop, New England aster and black-eyed Susan. These plants provide food while adding color and interest to the autumn landscape.

Delay The Cleanup

Beyond nectar production, many perennial stems and seed heads provide winter habitat for insects and food for birds. Consider postponing major garden cleanup until spring.

Leaving stems standing through winter can benefit numerous beneficial insect species while adding structure and visual interest to the garden.

However, diseased plants should be removed before winter and spring moisture returns, to prevent the spread of disease in the next growing season.

If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.