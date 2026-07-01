Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Happy 250th Birthday America

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

How mighty is the written word! 250 years ago, a bunch of farmers, businessmen, politicians, and statesmen came together to sign a document that would impact the world for centuries.

With their signatures, they clearly laid out the reason for the civil war with England which had been going on for more than a year.

From the scratching of that quill pen a new nation was born. A nation that would ultimately become the most powerful nation on earth for a season.

Happy Birthday, America. But, that season is more than half over. America is dying. By all measurable standards, we are past our prime and on the downhill side of our life. All civilizations eventually die. Incan, Aztec, Persian, Roman, Greek, English, they all died.

No one wants to think about that but it is inevitable. We are already losing the population curve. Meaning that we are not having enough babies to sustain the economy in the future. China now has a bigger navy than the USA.

Our debt to income ratio shows that we are not too far from being bankrupt. Our education scores are declining. Our infrastructure is too weak to allow for much more growth. The escalating mental health rates show no sign of stabilizing.

And the declining trust in our government is creating a wide separation that will eventually bring a class civil war.

So, while we celebrate a BIG birthday, let us not put our faith in the future in our country. Our future is God’s. Corrie Ten Boom said it like this: “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”

Proverbs 16:9 says “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” The future belongs to the Lord. It is his will that created our past, and he will sustain us into the future.

America is without doubt the greatest civilization ever but it is not eternal. In another 100 years it will be a lot like Russia is today…barely hanging on.

So, let us remember we are not Americans first. We are God’s creation and we belong to him. Our identity and future are his.

What does it mean to be a Christian Believer? Partly, it means knowing Him intimately. It means giving him the respect he deserves. A believer is one who faithfully trusts in Jesus Christ.

A believer does more than hear Jesus’ words and accept what He said about God; a believer allows the information to change him and lead him to action. Believers “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness.”

A believer has a relationship with God that sets him free from his old life of guilt, shame, and sin. Believers are those who have found the narrow road that leads to life and remain steadfastly on it no matter who or what opposes them.

So, while we can celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, let us remember The One who rules today and forever: “He was given authority, glory and sovereign power; all nations and peoples of every language worshiped him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion that will not pass away, and his kingdom is one that will never be destroyed.” Dan. 7:14 Put your faith and trust in Him.

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.