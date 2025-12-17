Column: DOTTING MY TEAS – December 23

By: Marlene Oxender

Montpelier, Ohio

We’ve all been there. That feeling of not keeping up with the schedule. It can be somewhat nerve wracking. Everyone else is ready for the holidays. Everyone but us.

It’s typically early in December when we hear someone mention their shopping is complete. Their smile can be heard in their voice as they tell us they’ve even wrapped the gifts.

Their Christmas tree is up and looks extra pretty this year. They’ve done everything right. Their stockings have been hung by the chimney with care. Their house is decked with boughs of holly.

There’s a holiday wreath on their front door, and they’ve even found some mistletoe to hang inside. They didn’t miss a thing. They’re ready to host holiday parties through the month of December. Their greeting cards will go in the mail tomorrow.

They’ve even thought about their holiday attire. Each family member will be receiving a new pair of matching pajamas so they can take a family photo. It’s a cute way to wish. “Merry Christmas” to family and friends.

Then there are the rest of us. Those who tell ourselves there is still plenty of time. Those who work best under pressure. Those who always pull it off without anyone knowing it didn’t get done until an hour ago.

Last year on December 23rd, I was telling my friend Debbie that nothing was ready in my home. As if she needed a list of all the things I had not done, I told her. There’d been no decorating in my house. No baking. No cleaning. No nothing.

My excuse was the fact that we have two new kitties in our home that seem to think everything is a toy. And life revolves around them.

I told her I ought to go home and write something about the days leading up to Christmas. The fact that my family wouldn’t be home until January 4th meant I had an extra week to ready the house for the holidays. I could delay things a while longer while writing about having nothing done.

December 23

’Twas two days before Christmas

and all through the house

the kittens were playing

with their little toy mouse.

Not a stocking had been hung.

The halls had not been decked.

In fact, things were quite a wreck!

Not a gift had been wrapped

nor placed under the tree.

No pretty ribbons

and no pretty bows.

A barren pine tree

standing and shimmering

no matter no lights.

Please tell me

who put two little

kitties in charge this year?

Ornaments aplenty will soon be unpacked.

The highest of branches will holler, “Pick me!”

in hopes the kitties won’t dismantle the tree.

Greeting cards in the mailbox

signed by good friends.

Wasn’t that nice of them?

The menu keeps changing.

Maybe we should just order in?

I’ll pick up the pizza

and we’ll invite more kin.

Up on the couchtop the kitties they jumped.

Outside there are birdies

needing to be watched.

The kitties soon exhausted

settle in for a nap.

Purring so softly

and ever so pretty.

One little girl kitty

and one little boy.

Oh my, did you hear a noise?

Wake up, dear one.

There’s been a loud clatter!

Never fear –

eight tiny paws

are in charge of the matter.

First a serious kitty yawn

then a leap to the floor.

A huge stretch forward.

A big stretch backwards.

A prowl may be needed.

Steps must be quiet.

Save the growl for later.

A mystery to be solved.

A friendly jump.

A collision in mid-air.

Now it’s time to run

and we’ll have some fun.

Boxing and tumbling and such.

Running here and there

all around the chairs.

Getting caught on a dare.

A wrestling match.

A kitty has been pinned.

A gentle bite upon the neck –

paused only for a moment

when a kitty hollered,

“Ouch!”

Vivi the kitty

and Mani her brother.

Sibling rivalry.

Orneriness at its best.

It’s time for outdoor security watch

but not for long – it’s cold out there!

Just stand at the door

’til they let you out.

Then scamper on your way

to jump and to play.

The sun may be warm

but we won’t melt away.

When you hear a

“Kitty, Kitty,”

it’s time to run indoors

and help them with chores.

We’ll take care of the fake mouse.

Again!

In the evening they’ll relax.

Popcorn and kitties on laps.

Cuddles and blankets

if you’re all tuckered out.

They turn on the box

so we can watch

what’s going on inside.

Fishing shows.

Rivers, streams, and creeks.

Frogs and toads.

Birdies galore.

Isn’t life grand?

The purr of a kitty –

perfect tone and perfect pitch.

The original love song.

A way to heal a human’s heart.

A way to let them know

they’re the best creature

there ever could be.

Now get busy with your Christmas tree!

We dare not get in your way,

but we’ll thank you for the stay

in our new family home.

It’s nice to know that life with us

has made a grand difference!

You’re all invited back next year

for a helping of our hospitality –

a heapin’ helpin’!

Birds, that is.

Squirrels and chipmunks.

Good cheer.

Merry Christmas to all –|

and to all a good night!

P.S. Tomorrow is the 24th!

Marlene Oxender is a writer, speaker, and author. She writes about growing up in the small town of Edgerton, her ten siblings, the memorabilia in her parents’ estate, and her late younger brother, Stevie Kimpel, who was born with Down syndrome. Her three published books, Picket Fences, Stevie, and “Grandma, You Already Am Old!” are available on Amazon. Marlene can be reached at mpoxender@gmail.com