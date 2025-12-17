Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Scandalous Actions And A Savior’s Reaction

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

It’s no secret. It’s no set up. The news of the head coach from the University of Michigan was fired. It wasn’t about his job performance; it was about his heart performance.

He was fired for inappropriate relationships, an affair. News outlets, social media, and opposing fans are almost celebrating this, acting pious, as if they are without fault in their own lives. Really?

Why do we celebrate the sins of others? The apostle Paul told us, “Brothers and sisters, if another believer is overcome by some sin, you who are godly should gently and humbly help that person back onto the right path. And be careful not to fall into the same temptation yourself.” Galatians 6:1

On the same day this news broke, the Good News of God’s Word spoke to me…twice! Read John 8:2-11. A woman had been caught in the act of adultery, and in those days, death by stoning was the punishment.

Condemned, judged, and publicly humiliated, they dragged her before Jesus. Would Jesus violate the law and send her to her death, or would he stand for moral injustice and let her go? It was a no-win situation. Everyone knew Jesus had compassion for sinners. For the religious leaders, victory was so close they could almost taste it.

They kept demanding an answer, so he stood up and said, “All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone!” (John 8:7). It got quiet, except for the sound of stones hitting the ground, as one by one the accusers walked away in silence.

Why do we pick up stones ready to toss at those who mess up? How many of us stone tossers deal with lustful thoughts or look at inappropriate pictures? Not one of us is worthy to judge or throw stones at the coach. We’re all guilty.

Romans 3:23 reminds us of “we have sinned and fell short of God’s glory.” Romans 6:23 reminds us, “the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Romans 5:8 reminds us that God demonstrated and proved His love for us, that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Praise God that He sent His son, Jesus Christ, into this world to save us! That’s why Christmas is so incredible! God expresses His love to the worst of us, giving us salvation! He shows us His grace, giving us what we don’t deserve!

As much as we want to post memes, headlines, and gossip about this coach…be careful. The best advice for us who are Christians is to drop the accusing tone, drop the stones, and give God thanks that he is willing to forgive us of our sins. Seek forgiveness. Pray for those who are struggling with moral issues. And of course, as Jesus said, “Go… and sin no more.”

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.