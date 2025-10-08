Column: DOTTING MY TEAS – Doggy Pillow

By: Marlene Oxender

A few months ago, I began writing a poem about children and their love for animals. I worked at a leisurely pace, adding to the poem when I thought of an animal that children are often intrigued by. After I finished it, I noticed I’d written questions in the poem.

So now I have plans to ask the children in my life for their answers, and I imagine the conversations will be fun.

When our daughter Teri was a baby, her favorite animal was a green doggy pillow that’d been stitched together by my husband’s Aunt Doris. We still have the baby card that Aunt Doris and Uncle Ted had given to us at the time of her birth.

After Aunt Doris learned of Teri’s attachment to her pillow, she made a second one, knowing it’d be wise to have a back-up. We named him Red Doggy Pillow, and his presence came in handy a time or two.

Aunt Doris was born in 1909, and like most ladies of her generation, she could sew. I remember the hand-stitched felt ornaments she’d made for her family.

The French knots, satin stitches, beads, and embellishments are testimony to her creative eye. Her ornaments are still adorning holiday trees – half a century later.

Doggy Pillow was a gift to Teri way back when we were simply living in the moment. When our aunt and uncle visited and held the newborn baby. When there were smiles and hugs and talk of fun times ahead.

Doggy Pillow

She’d cut

She’d sewn

She’d stitched

She’d signed her name so sweet.

A baby gift complete.

His face made of embroidery floss

His ears so long and floppy

She wrapped him in a box and placed a bow on top,

We thanked her a bunch for thinking of us.

She really is a great Aunt Doris!

Oh, Doggy Pillow

We were made for each other

You’re my best friend forever!

I go to sleep each night with

Doggy Pillow beneath my cheek.

I need not book a ticket

for places I’d like to visit

My itinerary is a simple one:

I’m told to go have fun.

What animal do I love the most?

Maybe it’s the monkey

who swings from tree to tree.

Which one runs the fastest

and which one jumps the highest?

Which one makes me laugh the most?

Maybe it’s the goat.

Have you ever heard it bleat?

It’s a funny way to speak.

I really love the ostrich

and baby kangaroos.

Oh, what’s a kid to do?

The rainforest is a place

I plan to visit soon;

I’ll pick a blossom or two –

one for me and one for you.

Butterflies and dragonflies

so pretty as they flutter by;

I’ll count how many species

were designed with wings to fly.

The jungle is a noisy place

where birdies sing so sweet

Toucans with their yellow beaks

I wonder if they’ve ever played

a serious game of hide-and-seek.

Macaws so pretty

Cockatoos and parakeets –

intriguing beyond belief!

Oh, birdies of the jungle

I can’t thank you enough

for speaking up!

I’ll visit as often as can be.

Do you suppose there’s any jealousy

amongst the creatures that I see?

The alligator is a ferocious guy

The crocodile so scary;

I love to see their great big teeth

as long as they’re not close to me!

What about the mother skunk,

her babies tagging close behind.

If you’re a snapping turtle –

I know what snapping means.

I’d like to interview a porcupine

Does he know what hugs feel like?

I’ve visited construction zones

where beavers work at night;

Funny how they make their plans

and always get it right.

Where’s this place called Madagascar?

For I think I need to visit there.

And what about Zimbabwe?

Did I spell it right?

Oh, Doggy Pillow –

You’re teaching me so much

as you help me grow up.

We’ll always stay in touch

with things that crawl and jump.

We’ll watch them run

We’ll watch them soar

We’ll listen to them roar.

Oh, Doggy Pillow

I can’t thank you enough

for stepping up;

The world is so beautiful

through your

embroidered eyes.

We’ve many tales to tell

and stories we should write.

Oh, Doggy Pillow

I’m thankful for the love

you hold in every stitch.

You’ll always and forever be

the Doggy Pillow of my dreams!

Marlene Oxender is a writer, speaker, and author. She writes about growing up in the small town of Edgerton, her ten siblings, the memorabilia in her parents’ estate, and her late younger brother, Stevie Kimpel, who was born with Down syndrome. Her three published books, Picket Fences, Stevie, and “Grandma, You Already Am Old!” are available on Amazon. Marlene can be reached at mpoxender@gmail.com