Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Why Was Charlie Kirk Assassinated?

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

The reasons the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder and president, Charles Kirk, was assassinated are now known.

In short, he condemned the indoctrination common in academia and supported education that objectively covered the Christian worldview.

He was well-read, intellectually sharp, well-informed, and clearly effective; all facts which bothered his opposers. He was especially opposed to evolution and supported creation, often on YouTube (www.facebook.com/watch/?v=997476905281712), quoting the Institute of Creation Research President, Dr. Randy Guliuzza.

He supported the view that no solid evidence exists for evolution and repeatedly stressed that he was a strict creationist.

Kirk also opposed theistic evolution, noting that, in fact, very little difference exists between theistic evolution and atheistic evolution. Both origin positions believe that evolution is ultimately responsible for the creation of all life, including humans.

Theistic evolution adds that God has a role in the process, a role that is rarely specified. Charlie Kirk noted that the whole point of evolution was to replace God with a naturalism explanation for the origin of all life.

One man even posted, “Did Charlie Kirk deserve to die since he did not believe in evolution?” (www.quora.com/Did-Charlie-Kirk-deserve-to-die-since-he-did-not-believe-in-evolution).

The enormous opposition sanctioned by the courts against those who reject the “from molecules to man evolution” is a topic I have authored four books about.

One opponent of Kirk’s stated that he was convinced about the validity of natural selection, thus arguing that evolution was true.

He ignored the fact that the problem for evolution is not survival of the fittest, but rather the arrival of the fittest. The best answer that evolutionists have come up with to explain the arrival of the fittest, despite over 150 years of attempting to answer that question, is damage to the genes called mutations.

The problem with the mutation theory is that the vast majority of mutations are damaging, some deleterious, eventually leading to over 5,000 serious diseases.

Charles Kirk has authored six best-selling books, including The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth, in which he asks, “Why do we let our children become indoctrinated by those who fundamentally disagree with America’s greatness?”

His book has almost 600 ratings on Amazon; 91 percent were 4- or 5-star ratings; 5-star being the highest rating possible.

Turning Point USA is a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people. Charlie, named to the Forbes “30 under 30” list, was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention and was the opening speaker at the 2020 RNC.

In short, Charlie was a typical conservative Christian: pro-life, Republican, Trump supporter, creationist, and anti-evolutionist who accepted God as the creator of life and the universe.

He was also very supportive of free markets and limited government, both positions opposed by Socialists and many Democrats. These positions are also often opposed by many professors; the majority of whom are Social Democrats who support the belief that the origin of all life, including humans, is explained by evolution.

They also often believe in a strong government that actively supports the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and LGBT agendas.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has resulted in galvanizing a large number of Americans who support his values.

Especially upsetting was the media, personally and publicly, clearly condoning or supporting the assassination. Some observed that we should not be surprised that people who support these values will be assassination targets, or that denying evolution could result in assassinating ‘science deniers.’

Some claim that Kirk “spewed hate and racism on his show,” a claim that Kirk’s supporters vehemently deny, adding that no examples of racism exist.

Those who make this claim should present evidence, something no one has been able to do. His critics commonly call Kirk and his supporters Nazis or Fascists, ignoring the fact that Kirk’s supporters are not on the left, but the right.

The word ‘Nazi’ is a shortened term for Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (in English, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party). And the term ‘fascist’ derives from the Latin word fasces, which refers to a bundle of wooden rods tied together. It represents the strength through unity idea—in contrast to a bundle, a single wood rod is easily broken.

This concept comes from the Bible in Ecclesiastes 4:12, which states, “Though one may be broken, a cord of three or more strands is not easily broken.”

The verse illustrates that unity provides strength. Individual components are vulnerable, but when bound together, they are significantly stronger.

So many people supported the assassination that Vice-President J.D. Vance said people who celebrate the killing of Charlie Kirk should be held accountable.

Since the 31-year-old man’s death, Kirk’s supporters have pledged to expand the group’s reach and impact. The enormous publicity in both the conservative and liberal mainstream media has resulted in a surge of interest in Turning Point.

Within days of Kirk’s death, Turning Point received 54,000 inquiries about starting new chapters in both the lower grades and college.

Turning Point also received an assist from Republican leaders. Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced it was partnering with the organization, and Oklahoma’s state education chief vowed to put a Turning Point USA chapter into every high school in his state as part of their partnership with the Turning Point organization.

Over 200,000 attended the State Farm Stadium for his memorial, including President Trump, Vice President Vance, and many high-level government officials.

One of the few protesters there, when asked why she attended, she stated it was “Because I hate Charlie and I’m standing up for what I believe in … I like it when bad things happen to bad people,” adding a set of unprintable expletives to describe him.

Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning professor and author. Has 9 degrees and has taught at both the graduate and undergraduate level for over 40 years. His over 2,100 publications are in both scholarly and popular journals. Dr. Bergman’s work has been translated into 15 languages. He has spoken over 2,000 times to college, university and church groups in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa. He lives in Montpelier and is available to present in churches and schools.