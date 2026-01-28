Column: DOTTING MY TEAS – Grandma Core

By: Marlene Oxender

Montpelier, Ohio

After being told that the décor in my home is back in style once again, I wondered when it happened. And why it happened.

I learned that decorating with colors, fabrics, and items that make a home appear as if a grandmother lives there is officially defined as “Grandma Core,” and it’s a popular trend right now.

Because I’ve always had an interest in antiques and vintage items, my home took on a grandmotherly look well before its time.

I read an article that explained that Grandma Core is back in style because of the renewed desire to connect with the charm of simpler times. Charm that’s reminiscent of a grandmother’s home. How flattering.

I have a friend who likes to work in her kitchen, and I envy her enthusiasm. When she admits to her love for washing dishes, I hear a declaration in her voice. A genuine affirmation. Her approach and attitude are inspiring.

So here we are – living life moment by moment. As soon as we’re done living one moment, we move on to the next. And then another. Moments pass so quickly.

If you’re a Grandma Core grandmother, you have a vintage-looking watch on your wrist, and it tells you what moment you’re living in.

Although some days seem to tick away faster than others, the only place we can live is in the moment. And all our moments take place in the now. If you don’t agree, please contact me, we’ll go out for lunch and figure this out.

When we think about an abundant life, we know that abundance makes itself known in many ways. Our mood, our thought life, our love for others – all part of living in the moment. All reflective of abundance.

In many homes, the cookie cutters come out in February, and the best cookies that could ever be made in our kitchen – are made.

Only after we spend time making the dough and rolling it out will a tray of heart-shaped cookies go in the oven. And it’s best to bring the cookies out of the oven at the perfect moment.

I started making roll out cookies in high school, so I’ve perfected them over the years. I’ve shared the Kindergarten Sugar Cookie recipe many times, along with the tips and tricks that make them good.

The recipe was published two weeks ago in this column. And it can always be found at dottingmyteas.com by clicking on to The Good News Newspaper story.

When we’re a child, it’s easy to come up with a wish list. Christmas morning is full of fun moments when we open gifts and play with new toys. But when we’re older, there are fewer ideas for those who’d like to buy a gift for us.

This past Christmas, it was cookies-to-the-rescue when my husband received a package of homemade roll out cookies from our daughters. A gift such as that never goes out of style and is something a grandfather is happy to receive. It’s a Grandpa Core kind of gift.

One good thing about living in the moment is the way it makes time take care of itself. We can choose a task that may seem overwhelming and break it down into manageable moments.

As we do dishes. As we wrap gifts. As we bake cookies. It’s a decision we make – be joyful or not be joyful. Moments are never wasted. Moments just teach us the art of living. It’s in style once again. To the core.

———————–

Marlene Oxender is a writer, speaker, and author. She writes about growing up in the small town of Edgerton, her ten siblings, the memorabilia in her parents’ estate, and her late younger brother, Stevie Kimpel, who was born with Down syndrome. Her three published books, Picket Fences, Stevie, and “Grandma, You Already Am Old!” are available on Amazon. Marlene can be reached at mpoxender@gmail.com