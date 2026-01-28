Judy Kollar (1949 – 2026)

(Devoted Wife, Mother, And Grandmother)

Judy Ann Kollar, age 76, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Judy was born April 16, 1949, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to the late Homer Adelbert and Mary Etheleen (Wilson) Southworth.

She married Phillip “Jim” James Kollar on Dec. 1, 1967, in Angola, Indiana, and he survives. Judy was a graduate of Camden-Frontier School and worked as a tax preparer and seamstress.

She loved watching her grandchildren, cooking, and giving of herself for others. She also enjoyed birdwatching and Beanie Babies. Above all, Judy loved her family and spending time together.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; her children, Phillip James II (Cherie) Kollar and Timothy James (Lora) Kollar; her grandchildren, Alex (Madison), Emilie, Cameron (Ashley), Trey (Paige), Riley, and Madison; her great-grandchildren, Wren, Josephine, Eleanor, and William, expected in July 2026; her sister, Betty Stalder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Paul and Aaron Southworth.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton, Ohio. Visitation will also be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Brad North officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton. A funeral meal will be served at the Community Center in Edgerton following the graveside and committal services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton is honored to serve the Kollar family.