Column: DOTTING MY TEAS – Happily Ever After

By: Marlene Oxender

Montpelier, Ohio

Those who live in small towns know when a parade is about to begin. Main Street becomes dotted with lawn chairs and blankets. People are gathering. The sun is shining. A good mood is the only mood available.

We see fire trucks and police cars. Tractors and trailers. Floats and bands. Candy is thrown at us. Everyone feels loved.

Then there are the parades that take place near the end of the year. We dress in winter coats and hats because it’s chilly out there.

We line the streets once again, knowing we’re going to see carriages, wagons, and antique tractors decorated with holiday lights.

We feel special because Santa and Mrs. Claus have taken time to visit at such a busy time of year. They wave at us from their seats in a horse-drawn sleigh. Santa lets us hear his “Ho-Ho-Ho” as he steps out of the carriage; he really is a jolly old guy.

The horse himself knows what an honor it is to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus safely through town. Children wait in line for the moment they may speak with Santa. They know he’ll ask if they’ve been good, and it’s best to answer by simply nodding in agreement. Good they’ve been. All year long.

Santa listens intently, for he knows he has the important job of choosing for others what he thinks is right. We take photos of our children sitting on his lap, and we head home with candy canes in hand.

In Montpelier, the Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering is held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It’s a day when we find friends to run into and gifts to buy.

This year, the Craft Fair will take place at two Brown Road locations: the Montpelier School building on East Brown Road and Venue 401 – a newly renovated building – at 401 West Brown Road.

It’s also a great day to explore Main Street, where we find a variety of shops and nice restaurants. There’s a bakery. Cookie and coffee shops. A flower shop. A new gym. There’s even a quaint store that sells the cutest little bars of soap.

The day wouldn’t be complete without stopping in to see the toy trains at the Trackside Modelers Railroad Club building on Main Street.

Open house means the trains have been powered on, and visitors are invited to watch as locomotives navigate their way around the track and through the intricate landscape.

I’ve decided that anything there is to learn about trains can probably be learned in that building. And it’s a fun way to learn.

A few years back, my family and I were together watching the model trains making their way around the display. We heard the whistle of toy trains.

We saw the lights. We felt the nostalgia. I heard my young grandson Deano say, “This is what I’m going to do for my kids.”

There he was, living in the moment, yet he had thoughts about the future. He let us know the fun will never stop, for he will be the guy who makes sure of it.

I knew I’d always remember Deano’s statement and someday write a story or poem about how children learn from the adults in their life. They’re watching us.

The “thank you” in his words was a reminder that children are making plans for a good life. A reminder that we don’t need to look far to find those who are willing to teach and to share what they know.

The great thing about helping others is how the experience itself is the reward. We have fun sharing our talents and need nothing in return because we’ve already felt the joy of giving to others. We come to an understanding that keeps proving itself to be true – the only thing we keep is what we give away.

Happily Ever After

Dear Lord,

I’ve heard about this

place called

“Ever After”

but I don’t know where it is.

I’m told it’s a place of happiness.

I hope it’s nearby.

I know you’re an awesome God

Who listens to our hearts.

I’d very much appreciate

if you’d clear a few things up.

The only place I know to live is here. And now.

I remember yesterday

like it was yesterday.

But yesterday was today

when I was living there.

And now I live with memories

of many yesterdays.

I hear my heart beating

and running as it should,

but sometimes it gets mixed up.

What’s a guy to do

while waiting to grow up?

I’m listening to my heart

and learning what it says.

If having fun is part of this,

please tell me what it is.

I can teach them how

to build a campfire.

I can throw a frisbee

that lands where it should.

I’ll keep my arms strong

and show them how it’s done.

I plan to own a motorcycle

to get me where I’m going.

I’ll be the guy who oversees the fun.

We’ll build a big train track.

The engine needs to be in front.

The caboose is at the end.

We’ll watch as locomotives travel

through tunnels and bridges.

Through farmland and towns.

The day will come when they’ll question the fun –

Why’s there been so much of it?

Fun today.

Fun tomorrow.

Who’s in charge of this life?

I’m so glad we found

this quaint little town

where people live so happily.

Where they play with toy trains

and gather for parades.

Where their story comes to life

in a sweet little place called

“Happily Ever After.”

———————–

Marlene Oxender is a writer, speaker, and author. She writes about growing up in the small town of Edgerton, her ten siblings, the memorabilia in her parents’ estate, and her late younger brother, Stevie Kimpel, who was born with Down syndrome. Her three published books, Picket Fences, Stevie, and “Grandma, You Already Am Old!” are available on Amazon. Marlene can be reached at mpoxender@gmail.com