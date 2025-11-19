Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Holy People

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Who are you? A sinner saved by grace? A saint? There are various thoughts and titles given to those who place their faith in Jesus Christ, but how about “God’s Holy People?”

Ever thought your title could include “Holy?” Not many of us feel qualified to be called “Holy,” but more than a dozen times, the Apostle Paul used this word to address those in God’s family of believers. (Colossians 1:2; Ephesians 2:19; Philippians 1:1, Romans 1:7 are just a few)

As one who has placed his faith in God’s Son, Jesus Christ, I am now striving to live a holy life, a life that is more like Jesus.

How do we do this? Here’s the starting point. Meet every day with God in the Bible. And as you read through the Bible, discover what God is trying to say to you.

Let’s give it a try. Read Colossians 3:7-9, “You used to do these things when your life was still part of this world. But now is the time to get rid of anger, rage, malicious behavior, slander, and dirty language. Don’t lie to each other, for you have stripped off your old sinful nature and all its wicked deeds.”

As you read, what do you hear? What are we to get rid of in our lives? We must rid ourselves of things like anger, rage, and filthy language. So maybe I’m reading and I realize that I’ve got anger in my life or rage in my life.

Maybe I’ve gossiped and I’ve said something I shouldn’t have said, or I’ve used filthy language. As I read, the Holy Spirit says, “You’ve not lived your life according to my word, and I say, ‘Lord, I admit it. Please help me.’”

God’s Word continues, “Since God chose you to be the holy people he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”

As you read, God’s Spirit prompts you to change and to apply or put on kindness and patience. In this transformational process, you are becoming more like Jesus, Holy. As God’s Holy people, we look different and act differently.

I recently received this note from a friend. It reads, “A couple of weeks ago, we went to lunch after church. There was a minor incident with our waitress and a patron. Since we witnessed it, our waitress later shared that she just hates working Sundays because of how difficult and unkind many of the customers are on Sundays.

“Then, on top of that, when we went to pay, the cashier told us they have a very hard time getting staff on Sundays because of how the “church people” treat them. Needless to say, the three of us drove away, mortified that this is the strong impression the church is leaving on the world.”

My friends, “Holy” people should be showing kindness and gentleness in all situations! Christians should be leading the way in living not just as His followers, but as His Holy people.

Our words should be uplifting and encouraging, not sharp or sarcastic. We should be quick to serve and willing to help, not lazy, nor selfish. Spend time today in prayer, asking God to continue to transform your life. You got this! You know how I know? Because God’s Spirit is in you, and He never fails!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.