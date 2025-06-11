Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Do Two Different Genders Exist?

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

The many anatomical, physiological, and psychological differences between the two genders, male and female, are a major part of all college anatomy courses.

An individual woman may be taller than some individual males, but the average male is taller than the average female. So, it is with every other known human trait.

In fact, for every trait so far examined, the average male is anatomically and physiologically different from the average female.

On average, women have a wider field of peripheral vision than males, meaning they can see more around the sides of their direct vision than men.

Men, on the other hand, have higher visual acuity and spatial resolution, meaning, on average, they can more effectively track moving objects and see fine details at a distance than females.

I once had a client at the psychological clinic where I was working then who loved masculine outdoor activities, such as chopping wood and mowing the lawn.

She had no interest in most activities that females enjoyed, such as cooking, knitting, sewing, needlework, and quilting. Consequently, she did not fit in with her female peers, who thought she was strange.

We helped her realize that part of her problem was she needed to find some new friends. She attended various single get-togethers at local churches and met a male who enjoyed many of the activities that she did. She is now married and doing well, enjoying many outdoor activities with her husband.

Although the above resolution may be obvious to most readers, it is not obvious to a teenage girl attending a small country school facing open rejection from her peers.

It is also not obvious to many in the transgender movement who ignore the many well-documented differences between males and females.

If a male has a few traits that are close to a female, he is not a female because the vast majority of his traits are male traits. Society has accepted this fact since Adam and Eve.

Thus, we have girls who are tomboys and boys who enjoy typical female pursuits, such as crocheting, knitting, and quilting.

Girls who are tomboys are not boys. Some people in the transgender movement appear to be aggressively pushing the idea that only two genders exist is a myth.

An example is Theis, a licensed clinical social worker who filed a lawsuit against an Oregon school district recently after officials banned him from displaying behind his desk two children’s books titled He is He and She is She.

The books are about God’s design for males and females. They explain to children ages 2-8 how they can embrace the way God made them.

Theis exclaimed that the books offer a positive and encouraging message to children teaching it’s good to be a boy, and it’s also good to be a girl.

He noted that kids need this affirmation at a time when there are a lot of other confusing messages existing in society.

Three weeks after he displayed the books, the middle school’s principal informed Theis that an employee complained the books were “transphobic.”

The principal noted he did not find anything offensive or inappropriate in the materials, but the employee filed a bias incident complaint against Theis requiring the district to investigate to determine if the books were “a potential bias incident relating to another person’s gender identity.”

Officials ultimately determined the books were “a hostile expression of animus toward another person relating to their actual or perceived gender identity.”

The problem was that the books “promote a binary view of gender, which excludes and invalidates an understanding of gender diversity.” They ordered Theis to remove the books or face termination.

Officials justified their actions by a school district policy that allows them to censor expressions they deem target a certain group, in this case transsexuals. Theis’s appeal was denied, so he filed a lawsuit to support his free speech rights.

His attorney believes the school speech policy unconstitutionally limits speech, because the district allows other employees to decorate their spaces with other political and cultural messages.

Theis has a First Amendment right to display books that exhibit his views. The school library has books on display that include opposing viewpoints, including on homosexuality a back-cover image of two boys kissing.

His attorney added that the school encourages teachers to express messages about gender that the school agrees with, but censors opposing views.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government can’t punish employees for expressions that officials disagree with. The fact is, many schools allow staff members to express only one view on gender.

An Indiana high school music teacher was forced to resign due to his religious beliefs on gender. Specifically, he requested a religious accommodation to refer to students by only their last names to avoid referring to them by names or pronouns that didn’t match their biological sex.

Two female educators in Oregon argued before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for their right to express views on gender in an organization that operated outside school hours. School officials fired the educators after several staff members labeled them “anti-trans.”

The problem is that students today are being told that their environment or their feelings determine who they are rather than their biology.

This issue is most acute in sports, specifically involving biological males competing in women’s sports in violation of the President’s order that only biological women are allowed to compete in women’s sports.

This is another example of another problem that has now ensued from ignoring settled science and the core teachings of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Dr. Jerry Bergman has taught biology, genetics, chemistry, biochemistry, anthropology, geology, and microbiology for over 40 years at several colleges and universities including Bowling Green State University, Medical College of Ohio where he was a research associate in experimental pathology, and The University of Toledo. He is a graduate of the Medical College of Ohio, Wayne State University in Detroit, the University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University. He has over 1,800 publications in 12 languages and 60 books and monographs. His books and textbooks that include chapters that he authored are in over 1,500 college libraries in 27 countries. All 60 of Bergman’s books are on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other bookstores.