Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Domesticated Animals: Born Or Evolved

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

Evolutionists propose that, after the ancient horses’ ancestors evolved into modern horses, it took over 26,500 years to domesticate horses. Most historians believe that all horses were originally wild and gradually domesticated.

This process is generally thought to have spanned thousands of years before full domestication was achieved. However, new evidence documented that horse domestication occurred much earlier, and far more rapidly, than previously believed.

This evidence documented that horses were being ridden, worked, and traded long before anyone thought it possible. This finding brings the estimated date of organized human use of horses much closer to the timeline presented in the Genesis creation account.

That animals were originally created in a tame state and brought before Adam to be named, is a significant theme in Genesis 2:19–20, reflecting the harmony that existed before the Fall.

The Biblical text emphasizes that God formed the animals and brought them to Adam, and whatever Adam called every living creature brought to Adam, that was their name thereafter.

From the very beginning, animals were tame enough to be closely observed and interacted with by Adam as he named them. As James 3:7 teaches, “All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind.”

Furthermore, evidence exists that horses, dogs, cats, and many other animals possessed characteristics that made them readily tamable when raised by humans — a conclusion consistent with the conditions described in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 1:28).

Most animals, when raised by humans from a very young age — ideally beginning shortly after birth — become remarkably tame. By contrast, animals raised in the wild typically develop behaviors required for survival in natural environments.

Most animals born in the wild have the defenses, and develop the behaviors, necessary to survive in their environment. Conversely, many animals display an innate capacity for tameness when raised by humans from a very young age.

This fact supports the view that a disposition toward tame behavior is part of their created design. Examples of such behavior are even found among many animals not commonly considered suitable pets.

Crocodiles as Pets

One woman who grew up raising pet crocodiles shared her experience. She explained that she received her first crocodile from hatchlings born to her father’s crocodiles.

These men and women are among the proud and unapologetic owners of pet crocodiles, demonstrating that even animals commonly viewed as dangerous or untamable can become remarkably accustomed to human companionship. They are even used as therapy support animals.

Elephants as Pets

One of the most endearing — though unusual — animals kept by humans as pets is the elephant. Both rescued and captive elephants can form deep and lasting bonds with people based on trust, affection, and mutual respect.

Elephants are docile, highly intelligent, and emotionally complex creatures, allowing strong relationships to develop through long-term care and interaction.

Herds of mothers and their calves, along with larger social groups, illustrate the elephant’s remarkably complex social structure. One woman, who rescued an orphaned elephant, commented that taking care of an elephant is “an emotional investment that spans a lifetime.

When they embrace you as family, they never let you go. It is a calling that comes with enormous highs but also devastating lows when they die. However, for all the heartbreak, she says, I would not change it for the world. To see them through their most formative years is an immense honor and responsibility.”

Raccoons

One person shared this story about her pet raccoon: “We found our raccoon in the fields behind our house. He was a baby. We bottle fed him, and he soon became a part of our family. What a sweetheart. I have so many stories about Tonto, our pet raccoon. And SO MANY years later, I have tears in my eyes when I think about him; I still miss him today and always will. And yes, they make excellent house pets.” This account is just one of many that can be found on the Facebook group Raccoon World, which has 59,000 members!

Skunks as Pets

Skunks can make affectionate, intelligent, and entertaining pets. They are generally timid, docile, and non-aggressive, making them manageable pets when raised and cared for properly.

However, they are high-maintenance. Owners note that skunks require significant attention and socialization, and are very affectionate. A friend’s pet skunk had to be kept in the trunk when she drove in her car because the skunk insisted on sitting on her lap or shoulder when she was driving. When she opened the trunk, he jumped out and parked on her shoulder ready for the day.

Even if a skunk retains its glands, it rarely sprays. Instead, skunks usually give warning signs when they feel threatened, such as stomping their feet, hissing, or raising their tails. Many owners claim they have never experienced a single intentional spray throughout their pet’s entire lifetime.

Similar accounts exist involving rabbits, donkeys, bears, rats, llamas, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, sugar gliders, ferrets, opossums, and 10,000 other species.

In fact, I am not aware of any exceptions. While individual temperaments and species differences certainly exist, these observations suggest that the ability of animals to form bonds with humans is far more widespread than commonly assumed.

Summary

This conclusion fits well with the Biblical portrayal of harmony among animals and people. Isaiah 11:6 describes the peaceful conditions with animals that will exist during the future millennial reign of Jesus Christ: “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the young goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.”

A similar promise appears in Isaiah 65:25: “The wolf and the lamb will feed together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox, and dust will be the serpent’s food. They will neither harm nor destroy in all my holy mountain” says the Lord.

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Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning professor and author. He has 9 degrees and has taught at both the graduate and undergraduate level for over 40 years. His over 2,100 publications are in both scholarly and popular journals. Dr. Bergman’s work has been translated into 15 languages. He has spoken over 2,000 times to college, university and church groups in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa. He lives in Montpelier and is available to present in churches and schools. Jerry can be reached at JerryBergman30@yahoo.com Bergman’s website is: https://crev.info/author/jbergman/