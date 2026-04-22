Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Evolution Has Failed The Sciences, Yet Won The Churches

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

Evolution teaches that monkeys became men as a result of natural selection preserving ‘beneficial’ genetic mutations.

To make this claim more palatable, they claim that we did not evolve from a monkey but that monkeys and humans have a common ancestor.

They ignore the fact that this common ancestor was an apelike hominid (specifically a chimp-like creature). The lethal problem is that the genetic difference between chimps and humans involves millions of genes.

This difference, evolutionists believe, was bridged by mutations. The problem is that the vast majority of mutations are deleterious. Fortunately, life was designed not to evolve.

One example is that over a dozen DNA mutation-repair mechanisms exist, which repair 99.9 percent of all mutations. The DNA double-helical structure is ideally suited for repair because it carries two separate copies of all the genetic information—one in each of its two strands.

When one strand is damaged, the complementary strand retains an intact copy, and this copy is generally used to restore the correct nucleotide sequences to the damaged strand.

In contrast to the X chromosome, the Y generally does not have a chromosome partner. The Y chromosome “self-repairs” by using palindromic sequences (DNA sequences that read the same forward and backward) to recombine with itself to repair mutated genes.

Converting a monkey into a man requires 450 million favorable mutations, which will never happen in a billion years. The prehuman cannot survive until most of the required gene changes are made.

And, as most mutations are near neutral or deleterious, molecules-to-man evolution is an illusion, actually a delusion.

On a Zoom conference recently, we discussed the reception of the churches to the creation view. One member, active in apologetics, mentioned he sent a letter to 30 local Protestant churches. Not one church responded.

The Zoom group concluded that their experience was that the churches did not want to hear evidence against molecules-to-man evolution. One reason was that they were afraid there might be some evolutionists in their church and did not want to chance upsetting them.

In my speaking at over 400 churches, I am not aware of a single person who objected to my presentations. This has changed enormously in the past decade. Invitations are now fewer than in the past.

One reason is that students are presented with evolution as an absolute fact in the public schools, and even often in Christian schools, as well as by the media.

The courts have ruled in over 200 cases that only evolution can be taught, and opposition must be censored because presenting science information against evolution is indirectly providing evidence for creation, which is actually outlawed.

The result, as documented in a large national Pew survey: only 29 percent of conservative/fundamentalist churches accept creation, and 65 percent accept theistic evolution.

Of mainline Christian churches, only 13 percent accept creation, close to those who classify themselves as non-religious. Theistic evolution is usually evolution with a thin veneer of theism.

Theistic evolutionists usually claim God did it, but they do not know, or often even care, how. Many believe Genesis was only a story to teach moral truths, or poetry, or allegory.

One formal definition of theistic evolution is “that the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit created the universe and life through an ordained and sustained evolutionary process.”

Another explanation is “God created all things by way of His teleological evolutionary hand.” And some claim it does not matter.

Most people have not given the question much thought. The fact is, theistic evolution is a step on the way to atheism. Reconciling evolution with creation first requires its scientific documentation.

Thus, theistic evolution tragically gives credence to an illusion. Evolution is accepted only because the alternative is God, a view many people cannot accept. Of all religious categories in the USA, only 17 percent accept creation, and fully 33 percent accept atheistic evolution.

These statistics are not surprising in view of the fact that, of the 900 Christian/Catholic colleges, only 11 openly teach creation.

As expected, only 17 percent of Catholics accept creation and 24 percent accept pure evolution as the explanation for human origins. When a young man, I personally knew of 32 Christian colleges that taught creation.

Now, all teach evolution as the explanation for life. Even former creation organizations, such as the American Scientific Affiliation (ASA) where I published eight articles in their journal, will not even consider publishing anything I write.

In one case, the editor was very positive about one article I authored, but the reviewer would only accept articles that were supportive of evolution, ending my contributions to ASA.

The most common response to the facts I presented above is derision, such as a post on Amazon that wrote about a book critical of evolution: “Make no mistake—this is creationist propaganda.

The Discovery Institute Press is not a real publisher—it’s a creationist vanity press, and there is no peer review of any kind.

And look at the blurbs—those are all well-known intelligent design creationists—a tiny community of mostly pretend-scientists that only get positive endorsements from each other. Basically, no one in the scientific community takes them seriously.”

This irresponsible tirade was in response to a book written by a professor in the UK who worked for the European Space Agency and has published over 180 papers on the science of design in engineering and nature.

In my short lifetime, I have seen the courts, the schools at all levels, and even the churches accept a scientifically disproved myth. As Moody Bible pastor Erwin Lutzer documented in his best-selling book “Hitler’s Cross,” with a few exceptions, many German churches aggressively sided with Hitler.

And it is clear today that many churches have rejected creation and sided with evolution, a belief created by Darwin to “murder God.” If Darwin could visit the Earth today, he would be both amazed and delighted by how stunningly successful he was in converting rational people to accept the evolution illusion.

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Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning professor and author. He has 9 degrees and has taught at both the graduate and undergraduate level for over 40 years. His over 2,100 publications are in both scholarly and popular journals. Dr. Bergman’s work has been translated into 15 languages. He has spoken over 2,000 times to college, university and church groups in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa. He lives in Montpelier and is available to present in churches and schools. Jerry can be reached at JerryBergman30@yahoo.com