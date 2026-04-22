Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Do Our Choices Matter?

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

I read that before every tennis match Serena Williams would tie her shoelaces a specific way, bring shower sandals to the court, and bounce a ball five times before her first serve. Wade Boggs ate chicken before every baseball game.

Michael Jordan wore his University of North Carolina practice shorts under his NBA uniform for every game. Many would say they aren’t superstitious, but our actions may prove otherwise.

As a Christian, do we believe things happen by choice, fate, or a combination? In Acts 1:26, we read they replaced Judas’ position as an apostle, as “they cast lots, and Matthias was selected to become an apostle with the other eleven.” A roll of the dice?

I believe that God has a plan for me.

But I also believe that I’m responsible for every decision I make. Today, each of us will make hundreds of decisions! Right now, you are choosing to keep reading, hit the delete button, unsubscribe, or take notes.

The crazy thing is that our choices may conflict or collide with the choices of others, resulting in a different outcome than we expected. So, do our choices matter? YES!

Believe your choice matters! Don’t leave your fate to chance or the choice of others! Get Up! Take the initiative! When my son was a little preschooler, he came to me when I was lying on the couch and said, “Daddy, play ball!” I said, “Okay, throw me the ball.”

He forcefully replied, “No, you gotta get off the couch!” So true! Quit sitting around, procrastinating, get up! You won’t accomplish the task unless you get off the couch!

There is an Old Testament passage that speaks volumes of truth to those of us who have made bad choices or are sitting in neutral.

“When people fall down, don’t they get up again? When they discover they’re on the wrong road, don’t they turn back? Then why do these people stay on their self-destructive path? Why do the people of Jerusalem refuse to turn back? They cling tightly to their lies and will not turn around.” Jeremiah 8:4-5

It’s simple! If we have made a bad choice, we feel bad, and we’ve possibly shut down, embarrassed and ashamed to get up. GET UP! Make the choice to get up and get going again!

Have your choices put you in the wrong direction? You know it, right? TURN AROUND! Choose to go in the right direction.

Two of the greatest choices we will ever make are to place our faith in Jesus Christ (Romans 10:9) and then live our lives serving Him (Joshua 24:15). Make the right choice today!

“But if you refuse to serve the Lord, then choose today whom you will serve. Would you prefer the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates? Or will it be the gods of the Amorites in whose land you now live

But as for me and my family, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15)

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.