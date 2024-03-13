Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – In Memory Of My Father-In-Law Harvey Haldiman

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

Harvey was born in Missouri on October 20, 1916, the 5th child and 2nd son of Joe and Emma Haldiman. He arrived in Montpelier on New Year’s Day of 1940 and was employed at Hause Valve Company until his retirement in 1985.

Harvey began as the office manager and served as president/CEO of Hause from 1976 to 1985. In 1933, engineer Ralph Hause (1906-1976) and his partner A.C. Brammer formed Hause Valve Company to manufacture specially designed valves used in underground oil-well equipment.

In the following decade, the product line was expanded to include complete oil-well pump assemblies that were trademarked “Moroil” from more oil.

Development of the present “Holomatic” product line began in 1952 and a second company, Hause Machines, Inc., was organized in 1953 to market this equipment.

The term “Holomatic” is a registered trade name that identifies the patented power-feed unit design invented by Ralph Hause.

These units drive a wide variety of end-working tools in manufacturing. The capacity, range, and versatility of this invention led to the design and sale of complete industrial production machines. They also made military equipment for the government.

When Harvey ran the company, Hause employed over 70 persons and had over 900 customers throughout the world.

Harvey was honored as Montpelier ‘Citizen of the Year’ in 2001 for his exemplary community work. He sat on the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s and 1980s and was active in the Lions Club for over a half century. Among his other many community activities include working as a volunteer parole officer for a number of years.

What Made Harvey

Harvey grew up on the 160-acre family farm in what he described as a very happy family. They often gathered around the piano to sing Christian music with gusto.

Years later, when in the rest home afflicted with Alzheimer disease, Harvey could still play the piano and sing Christian songs with the same joy he experienced as a child.

When living on the farm, the Haldiman children attended a one-room school where the teacher, his sister, taught grades one through eight.

Each grade would move up to the front row for their oral lesson. When their oral lesson was completed, they would be given their reading or writing lesson before they went back to their grade seats.

Then the next grade would come up front for their oral lesson etc. until all the grade cycles were completed. The school, which Harvey’s father helped to build, was a little over a mile away.

The five children walked to school unless it rained. In this case Joe would take them in a surrey carriage pulled by two mules.

The surrey ride was such a treat that they looked forward to rain! School began each day by gathering around the piano to sing Christian hymns accompanied by spirited piano music.

After completing 8th grade, Harvey attended Jamestown High School for only a year. He was forced to quit school to help on the family farm for two years.

When the Great Depression hit, the family was forced to sell their farm and moved to Prairie Home, Missouri. Harvey then went back to finish high school, graduating in 1937.

He then moved in with his sister, Esther, and her husband, “Mac” McClure. Harvey was now able to attend Wichita Kansas Business College and graduated in 1939.

He supported himself during college by working part time in a restaurant, delivering The Wichita Beacon newspaper, and working in a gas station.

Harvey also worked for Phillips Petroleum, a job which gave him valuable experience in the petroleum industry that later opened a few employment doors.

After graduation, he worked for Art Bramer. The plan was to send Harvey to work in Oklahoma on the oil wells where Hause valves were used.

At this time, Ralph Hause called Bramer and informed him that the manufacturing plant in Montpelier desperately needed more help. Harvey was not anxious to go, but needed a job, so left to work in Montpelier.

Before he left for Ohio, his boss asked him if he had any “she” business to take care of. Harvey answered yes, but nothing serious.

He boarded the train that night, which was not scheduled to stop in Montpelier. So, when riding the train, he spoke to the conductor who agreed to have the train slow down in Montpelier. When they reached Montpelier, the conductor opened the door and Harvey jumped out carrying a suitcase that contained most of his worldly possessions.

When living in Montpelier, Harvey met Ellenora Meiser who worked in the local Louden Department Store. They married in 1941 and had two children, Dianne, and Dennis. Sometimes friction between in-laws occurs, but I can honestly say that never has a cross word ever been exchanged between Harvey and me.

I credit him for raising a fine daughter, whom I married in December of 1985. He would have been 108 years old on October 20th this year.

Harvey is sorely missed today by his family and his many friends. His last words were that he was ready to meet his Lord. May we all be able to say the same when our short time on Earth is finished.

