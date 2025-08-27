Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Jews Foiled Hitler’s Goal To Build Nuclear Bombs

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

On the blackboard at the physics department of a major American University was written a long series of atomic reactions.

Something was wrong, though, but no one in the department could determine the problem. Frustrated, the department chair finally said, “We have been working on this problem for weeks.

Let’s sleep on it and move on to some other problem. Then we can get back to this problem in a few weeks.” With that, they retired for the night.

The next morning, when the department reconvened, some erasures on the board were obvious. A Ph. D. student then walked up to the board and pointed to an area that looked like it had been changed. He then added, “Several other changes were also made,” as he pointed at the board.

After several other faculty members looked at the changes, they realized the calculations now worked out. Finally, the department chair said, “It appears that the problem has been solved!” The next question on everyone’s mind was, “Who solved it?”

No one in the department would openly admit they had solved it. After asking around, it was clear that it had not been solved by a faculty member, but must have been solved by a brilliant student.

Finally, the department agreed that the achievement was considered of such merit that it was determined to equal the value of an entire Ph. D. thesis.

A week later, after not a single person came forth to take credit, someone noted that the room was part of the University’s camera surveillance system. After reviewing the surveillance film, they found out who had corrected the equation. It was the custodian, Hans Schultheiß, who was in his mid-70s.

When he was confronted with the video evidence, he admitted that he had made the corrections, but beyond this, refused to explain how he knew what was wrong in the equation. However, when threatened with jail time for damaging government property, he told us his story.

It turned out that he had been the lead scientist working with Dr. Werner Heisenberg to develop the atomic bomb for the Nazis.

He then explained that he realized that he could not allow Nazi Germany to have the bomb. This was the weapon that Hitler was constantly bragging about would win the war for Nazi Germany. “I am a secular Jew and realized through Jewish friends that Hitler’s goal was the destruction of Jews and others that he thought were of an inferior race.

“This evolutionary race idea was partly due to the teaching of Professor Ernst Haeckel, a prominent German evolutionist who played a significant role in promoting Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution in Nazi Germany. At that time, we had seven bombs close to ready to drop on Russia, the U. S., and Great Britain.”

Schultheiß was then asked, “What about testing to ensure that they would work?”

He answered, “Enrico Fermi and his team conducted the first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction at the University of Chicago’s Stagg Field. Known as the Chicago Pile-1 (CP-1) experiment on December 2, 1942. I knew beyond a doubt it would work. At this point, we had no need to do any further testing.”

Schultheiß added, “Hitler knew the power of the bomb, and that it would enable him to win the war. I realized that he was right, and to prevent him from deploying the bomb, I destroyed the chief components required to set off the chain reaction. I then escaped from Germany, and reached the U. S. via Switzerland. Once here, I did not want my background to be known for obvious reasons. Here I am.”

“Heisenberg was not willing to explain to Hitler who was actually the main intelligence behind building the bomb, but kept telling him that we were very close so as to put him off. The other German teams working on the project were far behind us. When the war ended, the U. S. wanted to determine how close the Nazis were.

“The conclusion was that Germany had a way to go to make a bomb. Not true. We had seven bombs that would soon be ready to drop. There is no way Heisenberg would relate this fact to Hitler, nor was anyone on the team willing to do so.

“Heisenberg realized he would have likely been executed if Hitler knew what happened. The secret lies with me and those who are dead or unwilling to admit what happened.”

The American team that developed the U. S. bomb, or was indirectly involved in the theory behind it, included Albert Einstein (an Ashkenazi Jew), Leo Szilard (a Hungarian Jew), and Enrico Fermi (his wife was Jewish).

Although Jews constituted less than 0.05% of the U. S. population then, they made up a significant portion of the scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a young American Jew, headed the Los Alamos branch of the Manhattan Project.

The American-Jew, Alexander Sachs, an important advisor to President Roosevelt, helped to convince Roosevelt to approve developing the bomb. Of the 86 Manhattan Project members, 18 were Jewish—almost 21%. Of the eight working groups, five were led by Jewish scientists, including Richard Feynman, Hans Bethe, and John von Neumann.

The Jews were not going to contribute to their people’s destruction by the Nazis, and were willing to allow America to lead this work to save the Jews.

Part of this story was related to me by a German Jew who lived in Nazi Germany, and any errors are due to my fallible memory. I remember well the major parts of the story that illustrated the critical role Jews had, and still have, in the world.

