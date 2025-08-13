Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – The Struggling Creation Movement

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

A close friend and associate, Kenneth W. Funk, Ph.D., passed away at age 79 on May 28, 2025. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, on June 10, 1945, his life’s path was forever shaped on July 2, 1957, when he made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ at a Billy Graham Crusade in Madison Square Garden. This began a lifetime of unwavering faith and service to his Lord.

Ken earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a minor in zoology from Houghton College.

He began his doctoral studies in organic chemistry at Case Western Reserve University in 1967 under the mentorship of the renowned professor Miklos Bodanzsky, focusing on amino acid and peptide chemistry.

His graduate work was paused from 1969 to 1972 during his honorable service as a Naval Officer during the Vietnam War. He completed his Ph.D. in chemistry in 1974.

He then spent 28 years as a peptide chemist at Abbott Laboratories, contributing to the advancement of pharmaceutical science.

Peptide chemistry focuses on the study and synthesis of peptides. Peptides, short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, are the fundamental building blocks of proteins, thus of life.

The ability to design and synthesize peptides with specific properties is critical in drug development. Ken worked in the development of Lupron; a treatment widely used for prostate cancer and certain hormone-related conditions.

The drug works by reducing the release of Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). His career included twelve scientific publications, three U.S. patents, nine patent disclosures, and a book chapter on peptide chemistry.

His deep conviction of the authority of God’s Word led him to serve as a Board Member at the Midwest Creation Fellowship (MCF) and Director of the MCF North Chapter.

His engaging presentations and writings, including the popular article and presentation “Is God Left-Handed?” blended scientific depth with clear Biblical insight, drawing others toward the Creator. Locally, Ken served as a church elder and Chairman of the Lakes Commission in Lindenhurst, Illinois.

Unfortunately, Ken is only one of many creationist scientists who have passed away in the past few years. Others include my close colleagues and collaborators: Henry Morris, Ph.D.; Duane Gish, Ph.D.; Richard Bliss, Ph.D.; and Professors David Menton, Ph.D.; Wayne Friar, Ph.D.; Raymond Damadian, M.D.; E. Norbert Smith, Ph.D.; Glen Wolfrom, Ph.D.; and George Howe, Ph.D.

Few young people show an interest in pursuing creation/apologetics research. The main means of maturing such men is at the local creation groups. Detroit, Los Angeles, Torrance, CA, New Jersey, and Columbus, OH, are some of the many that have disbanded due to the loss of leadership and support.

Although the three large creation museums (really theme parks) are doing well, the once-thriving creation movement is dying, news that warms the hearts of atheists.

Its demise is largely due to the churches’ hostility to the apologetics message. Some will let us meet in their church, but we have to pay a stiff fee, as in Denver. Most pastors refuse to promote our meetings. As the leading atheist, Dr. Eugenie Scott wrote, “I have found the most effective allies for evolution are people of the faith community.

One clergyman with a backward collar is worth two biologists at a school board meeting any day!”

Many colleges that once actively supported our work now oppose us, including Taylor University, Messiah College, Pepperdine University (founded by George Pepperdine, who founded Western Auto), and numerous others.

Few academically qualified creation/apologists speakers exist. Aside from the creation organization speakers (total 18), one lives in Indiana, one in Glen Rose, TX, one in Ohio, and none in Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, Canada, New York, New Jersey, and most other states.

The three large creation/apologetics groups I am a part of are headed by men in their 80s and 90s.

As a result of a lack of church and college support, evolution/agnosticism has won the war despite the fact that the scientific evidence against evolution is now overwhelming.

The scriptures at 1 Timothy 4:1 teach that “in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.”

This can be depressing, but I try to focus on the positive. I was in Dayton a few weeks ago, addressing the group there. The month before I spoke, only eight attended, and we had no idea how many would be at my presentation.

It turned out it was packed with over 30, including two pastors and a missionary interested in apologetics. We met in a restaurant because not a single church would open its door to us.

The restaurant more than welcomed us. The waitresses, in between helping diners, on their own time, helped me set up my literature table and purchased about 30 books. The pastor bought one copy of every book I had brought, over $200 worth.

Sales are critical if I want to publish another book. Publishers require enough sales to break even before they consider publishing a new book. My audience was very well informed, and the Q&A part was one of the best I can remember.

I was recently asked to present to the Grand Rapids, MI, creation group, and I will be in both Dallas and Indianapolis, presenting in the coming months. I was also invited to present in Sweden, which has an excellent creation group, involving about ten professors.

Ken would be very pleased that the evidence for creation continues to go forward in an ever-darkening world.

