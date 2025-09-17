Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – The War Against Trump: Democracy Requires At Least Two Strong Political Parties

The main difference between communist and democratic societies is that communist societies are one-party rule, and most democratic governments have two or more parties.

If the Democrats mess up, we can elect Republicans. Likewise, if the Republicans, the party of Lincoln, prove incompetent, we can vote them out of office. My family was very active in the Democratic Party.

My father and stepmom were married by Lester Mondale, Walter Mondale’s brother. Walter served as a U.S. Senator from Minnesota from 1964 to 1976 and as the 42nd vice president under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

My father became increasingly discouraged with the Democratic Party and became more conservative as he grew older. One reason was that the democratic policies tended to allow the conditions for crime to flourish.

One of the most important roles of a government is the safety of its people. As one popular commentator wrote, few “societies in history have failed as dismally as the United States in the late 20th century to meet the basic test of any civilization to enforce order and protect the lives and property of its citizens.”

The United States has experienced a significant and prolonged increase in violent crime during the last 30 years, which many observers attribute to permissiveness in law enforcement.

Of the 24 U.S. cities with the highest crime rates, 23 were controlled by Democrats. A major reason is insane policies, such as no-cash bail that allows repeat offenders on the streets within hours of their arrest. The vast majority of crimes are committed by a small number of repeat offenders.

A common introduction to crime is shoplifting by youth. It’s fun, peer-reinforced, and rarely results in more than the proverbial slap on the wrist. Judges avoid prosecution, allowing many youths to progress from petty offenders to murderers.

I once worked in one of the largest prisons in America. Prison’s main function is to get criminals off the streets to protect society, not for punishment.

The key to inmate control is to keep the inmates busy. We had several sports teams, including football and baseball, a library, a workshop, frequent movies, a TV in every cell, and guest speakers, including singer Johnny Cash, the governor, and famous actors.

I enjoyed my time with the inmates, and when I learned why they were in prison, it often surprised me. One of the most likable inmates I worked with was convicted of raping and murdering several women.

It was hard for me to understand why some very nice people were very evil. But, then again, Satan was described by the Apostle Paul as being able to transform into an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14).

As I was single then, I often hated to go home at night. As the inmates told me, you can go home, but we cannot.

The movie, The Shawshank Redemption, about prisons, was very accurate. The downside is that prisons are, for some, schools of crime. The key to crime control is long-term removal of offenders from society. The average recidivism rate is over 70 percent.

The second important deterrent to crime is a large visible police force in high-crime areas. When Trump sent the National Guard to Washington, D.C., the crime rate plummeted.

The claim that crime was going down before the troops came is valid, but meaningless if homicides are down from 20 to 15 weekly, and your spouse is one of the 15.

Going After Trump

Trump was convicted of 96 felonies, which could have resulted in a life term in prison. Some federal crimes are so vague that few average people can understand them.

When Trump was running for president, 5,199 federal crimes were on the books. Surveys show the average American unknowingly commits about three felonies a day.

One example is that, in some cities, kissing in public is an arrestable offense. Furthermore, in some states, it is a federal crime to violate the laws of foreign countries.

The court accused Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Actually, Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Handsome young billionaires commonly have affairs with young women, so few care that Trump may be one of them. When Trump was reelected, the judge gave him an unconditional discharge.

The goal was to prevent him from becoming the next president, but at this point, his conviction served no purpose. Many saw Trump’s trial as purely a way to reduce his chances of being reelected.

The ACLU has filed over 430 legal actions against the Trump administration. Two assassination attempts were made against his life; one was literally just a few millimeters away from killing him. Kamala Harris spent over two billion dollars to prevent him from becoming the next President.

In the end, in spite of a constant barrage of negative publicity about Trump from ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and most other media outlets, he won the election in a landslide. The people’s voices were heard.

What is required for Democrats to again become dominant as they were in the Roosevelt era requires aggressively working to make cities safer, remove criminals from society, allow only vetted immigrants into the country, and make the lives of Americans better by supporting school choice, hiring on merit, not DEI, and acting on the fact that, all too often, government overregulation does more harm than good. Lastly, they need to end the war on Christianity, especially in our schools.

Dr. Jerry Bergman has taught biology, genetics, chemistry, biochemistry, anthropology, geology, and microbiology for over 40 years at several colleges and universities including Bowling Green State University, Medical College of Ohio where he was a research associate in experimental pathology, and The University of Toledo. He is a graduate of the Medical College of Ohio, Wayne State University in Detroit, the University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University. He has over 1,800 publications in 12 languages and 60 books and monographs. His books and textbooks that include chapters that he authored are in over 1,500 college libraries in 27 countries. All 60 of Bergman’s books are on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other bookstores.