Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Who Is God? God Is Still Victorious!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

It has been an emotional week. Besides the personal challenges we face, our nation was rocked with the assassination of prominent Christian man and the remembrance of 9/11.

It seems that anger, rage, and evil continue to grow quicker than weeds in a country garden.

An evil darkness seems to cover this world as some laugh or celebrate at the pain and misfortunes, while many of us are left asking, “Why?” Some of us are even asking, “God, where are you?”

Dear Christian, let us not forget this truth, “…we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)

Evil is the enemy. He has a name, Satan. Satan tried to kill Jesus, 2000 years ago, but he failed! He has his helpers, demons. For centuries he has attacked God’s people.

Despite the pain and evil, we are currently witnessing, God will win in the end! I agree with what someone said, “Because Jesus lives, you can’t kill a Christian, you can only change their address.”

As a Christian, I can sit here and worry and complain, or I can choose to stand firm in my faith, and fight by living a Holy and Righteous life.

As the Apostle Paul said, “My old self has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)

Psalm 56:3-4, But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you. I praise God for what he has promised. I trust in God, so why should I be afraid? What can mere mortals do to me?

Psalm 34:18-19, The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed. The righteous person faces many troubles, but the Lord comes to the rescue each time.

Hardships are real. Loneliness and abuse are real. Pain, sorrow, homelessness, depression and addictions exist. But NONE of these things outmaneuver, outweigh, or could overcome the God we worship.

I can’t answer the “why’s?” of evil and pain, but I can tell you about my God who saved me from my past and gives me strength for today and an eternal hope for tomorrow!

Recently, I was preparing for a hike, so I opened an app on my phone called, AllTrails. It maps out the hike, giving distance, altitude gain, direction, and other helpful information, as well as reviews from those who hiked. Someone left a review for Taft Point Trail, saying “maybe there is a god.”

This person hiked a trail in Yosemite, stood in awe, and concluded, that maybe God does exist. I don’t know who this person is but allow me to affirm your discovery. Remove the “maybe” and proclaim it, there is a God! And He is worth rejoicing in!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.