Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY, & SPIRIT – Authentic Power

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Authentic Power is building something inside of you that you cannot lose and that no one can take from you. Authentic Power refers to an individual’s ability to create positive energy and heal any issue through the Power of Love.

Whereas our normal idea of power involves control and manipulation of other people, authentic power reverses this idea to assert that the true sense of power always originates within oneself.

When you become centered and align with your own states of inner joy and love, you are able to tap into a source of inspiration and creative genius that few people have known. When you operate from within this flow, setting positive intention consistently as you move through every single day, you create an energy that manifests positive outcomes for you in your life.

Authentic Power recognizes that all people, and all beings, are interrelated, and that, through your karma, you get back the energy that you put out. To create a life of joy, peace, and love, it is essential that you act with the highest integrity and love in every circumstance, regardless of whether you are with friends, family, coworkers, or strangers on the street.

This can be very challenging at times or even often, but it is a practice well worth trying. To create Authentic Power means to respond always with your BEST version of yourself. Begin living with LOVE, and you’ll find a new world beginning to unfold before you.

One of the most inspiring elements of this power is that you can choose to create it in any circumstance. Not only that, but as you begin the process of developing this power for yourself, it will continue to grow into a powerful, almost unstoppable FORCE.

It does not matter where you begin. Something as simple as a small act of kindness, a few nice words to someone having a bad day, or taking the time to respond consciously to an angry encounter.

These are the seeds of this new form of power. My deepest and greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness…