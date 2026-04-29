Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Christianity And Buddhism

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

In an ironic twist, the former First Baptist Church (decommissioned) became Father John’s Restaurant, which has recently closed and is becoming a vihara, or residence for Buddhist monks.

I assume it will serve as a community center for study, prayer, and devotion to the Buddha. It will likely function as a combination monastery, temple, and proselytizing center aimed at attracting new believers.

This should be very disturbing to Christians, at least. When the proponents of Buddhism speak to believers, they say that the two are compatible, that Christianity is a religion and Buddhism is a philosophy of how to live. They want you to think that you can synergize them, living both fully.

Let me be very clear: they are not compatible. Period. They cannot co-exist. I asked AI for some help to clarify the differences. This is its response:

“Christianity (Theistic): Centers on a single, personal Creator God who is eternal, omnipotent, and the source of all existence. The universe is his intentional creation.

“Buddhism (Nontheistic): Does not believe in a creator god. While some traditions acknowledge deities or higher beings, they are impermanent and subject to the same laws of existence as humans. The focus is on natural laws (like Dharma and Karma) rather than a divine personality.”

Get that: Christians believe in God and Buddhists do not. You cannot get more incompatible than that. I could get more specific, and I will, but just the basic premise makes them completely opposite.

Yes, they have some commonalities in how to live life, but even those are totally opposite when you get underneath the hood.

One says God is leading and empowering you; the other says it is your human nature that is getting better by your own power.

Both agree that human nature is in trouble. Christianity says the problem is sin (separation from God). The goal is salvation, which involves restoring a relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ and his grace, leading to eternal life.

Buddhism says the problem is suffering (Dukkha), which is caused by attachment and ignorance. The goal is Nirvana, liberation from the cycle of rebirth (Samsara) by extinguishing craving and realizing the true nature of reality.

So in one, we live once and go to our final reward, Heaven or Hell. In the other, we keep recycling through lives until we get it right and go to Nirvana, a transcendent state in which there is neither suffering, desire, nor sense of self, and the subject is released from the effects of karma and the cycle of death and rebirth — that is, nothingness or non-existence.

So, what are you going to do and say when one of the monks in their kāsāya (robes) approaches you? Or when an acquaintance asks you to join their Dhamma or scripture study?

Politely and without apology, just say, “No thank you,” and move on. There is no need for abuse, derogatory language, or a confrontational attitude. Just a polite “No thanks.”

Christ calls us to love one another, to be kind and gentle to everyone. That includes the misguided. There is no point in getting into a debate or argument.

2 Timothy 2:23-24 reads, “Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful.”

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.