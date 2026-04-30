LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Teacher’s Lesson For The Senate Race

Editor:

I taught second grade for many years. When a child got caught in a lie, I’d sit them down and explain something simple: telling the truth is always better — because if I found out they lied on top of whatever they did, that was double trouble.

I’ve been thinking about that lesson during this campaign. I’m Deb Hoops, and my husband Jim is running for State Senate in District 1. We’ve been married 37 years.

I know him better than anyone — better than the people running ads about him. Jim sponsored legislation that cut property taxes by $3 billion. He supported the income tax cut in the last state budget.

He co-sponsored House Bill 68 to keep biological males out of girls’ sports. More than 50 local officials in the 1st Senate District have endorsed him — because they’ve watched him deliver, year after year.

His opponent has a different story to tell about Jim. It isn’t true. And Craig Riedel knows it isn’t true. Craig Riedel, you’re in double trouble.

Please join me on May 5th in voting for my husband, Jim Hoops, for State Senate.

Deb Hoops

Napoleon, Ohio