Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Earth Day Every Day!

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Spring is such a beautiful time of the year! Mother Earth awakens plants, trees, and flowers blooming– birds singing a celebration to awaken us.

Once you realize earth and heart have the same letters it all starts to make sense. We are all connected to that one heartbeat that one higher energy frequency it could be called many things but it’s very loving and powerful.

Earth Day is meant to remind us all, inspire us all to LIVE more consciously. When we awaken to all the beauty Mother Earth has to offer it can transform our ways of doing things, buying things, and how we perceive things.

We do not need to understand the big picture (how Mother Earth struggles and has been misused and abused to put it lightly.) We could do and probably should do is be mindful daily of our choices.

Here are some practical ways: Embrace the power of reusables swap out single use items for reusable alternatives. Re-use as many items as possible (paper, glass containers) to reduce waste.

Conserve water-use less. Turn off and unplug all electronics when not in use. Shop mindfully–“DO I Really Love or Like? DO I really need it?” Does it align with my values and principles?

Consider buying bulk foods (Join a Co-Op) or even bringing in your own containers if possible. Compost food straps to divert from landfills. Make your own environmentally friendly cleaning supplies.

Shop from your local stores, markets, and farms. Plant flowers, trees and native shrubs that support our local city and state. Really buying less and truly valuing what we already have is so supportive to the earth.

Share your knowledge and experiences with friends, family, and community members. Support initiatives and organizations working towards a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Remember, we own nothing really, everything is bought and borrowed from Mother Earth. I always say and hold tight in my thoughts is “WHAT CAN I GIVE THE WORLD NOT WHAT CAN THE WORLD GIVE ME.”HUG A TREE–PLANT A TREE DO WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY!

Great Resources: Motherearthnews.com, Earthday.org, energy.gov, globalwellnessinstitiute.org Great Reads”goodreads.com, today.com, greenthatlifecom

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960