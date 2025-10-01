Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND BODY & SPIRIT – Game Day Every Day

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Win The Day Right Away! A clear-minded, joyful, playful approach to your day is a winning game day!

A prayer, an affirmation, stretching, some lifting weights, and a full glass of pure water are a great start to just that! Practicing being the best version of yourself each and every day is key.

You will increase the most vital parts of yourself. I am a blessed mother to a strong, courageous young man full of charisma. I got to watch him play many games of different sports for several years, 13 to be exact.

He worked very hard to be the best part of himself. Even though life would throw him curves, he would always get back up stronger and better each and every time.

Life is like a game; it can be a very rewarding game if we put in the work, the time, and devotion. Passion inside of us will always lead us the way, the right way. The game of basketball teaches us a lot about life.

Nobody wins games by just stepping out on the court and hoping to be the best. It takes a great deal of preparation.

It’s nice to know that you’ve prepared your body, you’ve studied your opponent, and you are sufficiently motivated to do your BEST. It is difficult, if not impossible, to succeed without this preparation.

Sometimes, in life, people try to get by without the proper preparation. It’s not going to work. We need to understand that there is a lot more to this life than just going out and hoping for the best. We can prepare ourselves for the ups and downs of life and be a winner with the proper focus.

All in the state of mind. If you think you’re beaten, you are; if you think you dare not, you don’t. If you like to win, but you don’t think you can, it’s almost certain you won’t. If you think you will lose, you’ve lost.

For out of this world you will find, success begins with a fellow’s will, and it’s all in the state of mind. If you think you were outclassed, you are; you have got to think high to rise. You have got to be sure of yourself before you can ever win a prize.

Life doesn’t always go to a stronger or faster man, but sooner or later, the man who wins is the man who thinks he can. Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate; our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.

It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. Love & Light to All. Enjoy your journey and make it the greatest Game Day Ever!

My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

———————

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested, as always, Be Well and Stay nourished! Cheryl L Garza, A Lady With A Lot of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage, and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined, and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@ yahoo.com 567-239-1960