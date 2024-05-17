Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Gotta Love Herbs!

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Herbs have been used through history for both cooking and medicinal purposes. Traditional herbs-parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, cilantro-have been joined by other favorites such as tarragon, basil, mint, dill, bay leaf, oregano, chives, and chervil, forming an eclectic mix of flavoring ingredients.

Many medicinal plants, such as thyme, parsley, oregano, and mints like lemon balm, grow fine indoors in a sunny window. Herbs are so forgiving.

Having an herb garden filled with medicinal plants is a way to grow your own healing garden where are you can pick your own herbal and natural remedies.

They provide the ingredients to make a tasty tea or broth that is rich in the vitamins and minerals your body needs to grow strong and vibrant.

They can just be picked and freshly eaten as well. Modern day cooks also use herbs from the cuisines of China, India, and southeast Asia.

Herbs are important flavor and ingredients in all the world’s great cuisines. Across America renewed interest in herbs has created a tremendous need for a reassessment other word.

A recognized necessity for closer contact with nature, a renewed approach to preventive health, and appreciation and interest in native Americans use of plants, and traditional Chinese medicine, and then the value of essential oils and aromas have all contributed to this new awareness.

Herbs are now familiar and much valued friends to both professionals and amateur gardeners, and their importance as garden plants is growing. For all these reasons, those who share an interest in nerves must join in a worldwide effort to ensure that these valuable plants are not threatened with extinction, their potentially life enhancing uses lost to the world forever.

America’s ethnic diversity means that fresh herbs and spices are available in markets that may not be found in the herb references on our bookcase shelf. Herbs are plants that connect us to the past, present, and future.

We associate them with appetizing food, natural sense, gentle healing, peaceful gardens, beneficial crafts, and sacred activities.

Each subject in this colorful tapestry enriches the others, but through the threads the background remains green, because the basis of all these delights is the plants themselves. Widely available in many greenhouses, LOCAL farmer markets, small shops, and supermarkets all around.

They are sold either in bunches or growing and little pots fresh herbs are now within everyone's reach. Resourceful sites: the herbalacademy.com, learningherbs.com, healingharvesthomestead.com and so many more.

Each day is an awakening. As always, be kind and patient with yourself. Love to learn and learn to grow from inside out.

We all are really just seeking wholeness and connection to the Earth and to oneself and each other. My greatest hopes and prayers that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

Also, holistic wholesome living seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, etc.

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, Strength, Unity, and Connection. Please contact me if interested as always be well and stay nourished!

