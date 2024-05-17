Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Keep Praying, Trust God

By: Rex Stump

“He prayed for strength that he might achieve. He was made weak that he might obey. He prayed for health that he might do great things.

He was given infirmity that he might do better things. He prayed for riches that he might be happy. He was given poverty that he might be wise. He prayed for power that he might have the praise of men. He was given weakness that he might feel the need of God. He prayed for all things that he might enjoy life. He was given life that he might enjoy all things. He had received nothing he asked for, but all that he hoped for. His prayer was answered, and he was most blessed.” (Unanswered Prayer shared by Larry Wynn)

Have you ever prayed and felt like maybe God didn’t understand what you wanted? Of course, God is all-knowing, all-powerful, and full of wisdom and mercy. So, God fully understands our needs and wants. But when God doesn’t answer our prayers as we desire or in our timing, will you still trust God?

We read all through the Gospels of how Jesus did mighty miracles, revealing power beyond understanding.

Of course, there were times when people showed a lack of faith, so what did for them was limited. “And because of their unbelief, he couldn’t do any miracles among them except to place his hands on a few sick people and heal them. (Mark 6:5)

Another story of Jesus revealing His power, that caught my attention, is found in Mark 8:22-26. A blind man asked for help so, “Jesus took the blind man by the hand and led him out of the village. Then, spitting on the man’s eyes, he laid his hands on him and asked, “Can you see anything now?”

There is a lot to be said of this scripture, so allow me to focus on just a few quick things. First, gross! Jesus spits on the man’s eyes! Not your typical style of healing. Not your typical results either.

The result was blindness to blurred vision. The man cannot fully see. So, Jesus places his hands on the man’s eyes again. This time the man’s eyes were opened. His sight was completely restored!

This passage can leave us asking a lot of questions. So again, allow me to briefly summarize a thought. Jesus has the power to heal, fix, restore, renew…anything!

He can calm storms with a word, toss legions of demons in a second without sweating, heal the blind, raise the dead, and remove fevers. He can do it all.

But there are times when prayers aren’t fully answered or answered immediately. This story reminds me to trust God in those questionable moments.

When I’m waiting, wondering, or wishing for complete healing, but it’s not happening in my timing, trust God. There is a reason, there is a plan.

Psalm 147:5, “How great is our Lord! His power is absolute! His understanding is beyond comprehension!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.