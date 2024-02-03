Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Greatest Power Is Love

By: Cheryl Lea Garza

Real Love for oneself not passion even though that is great, humans are hungry for a loving touch such as a meaningful hug.

A hug that lasts 21 seconds can have myriad emotional and health benefits. When we squeeze each other, we provide deep pressure.

Deep pressure is detected by receptors and sends a signal of safety to the automatic nervous system, hugging releases a hormone called oxytocin, the bonding hormone, it makes us feel joyful.

Hugging oneself tightly by stretching and wrapping our arms around and bowing our heads giving thanks for our own bodies is a great act of Love.

Loving yourself which is known as the holy relationship one should hold sacred. When you recover or discover something that nourishes your soul and brings joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life.

Nurturing ourselves consistently is essential to feeling vibrantly healthy. Love vs Hate holds a higher frequency which allows us to feel more uplifted and motivated. Make time to find your true inner self and place of love.

I consider my words and speak only positive, constructive ones—words that praise and give thanks, words that speak of love and joy and understanding. Igniting your inner fire allows your love and light to shine brightly.

When you Love, accept and believe in yourself, even life’s most complicated obstacles can be handled with GRACE.

Anxiety and worry can be minimized through acts of Love for yourself. When we choose to stay hydrated, eat nourishing foods, move our bodies in ways that fit us well, be kind and patient with ourselves are just a few acts of care and love.

Write a letter of love and appreciation for yourself and place it in a special book. We ALL are special and unique in our on ways. Fill your tank your temple so full that it radiates unto others.

Give love in all you do and say…. Lead with Loving hearts… People are going to come and go into your life, but that person in the mirror is going to be there forever (mirror, mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all, ME), so please take care of yourself. Light up the world, shine on me, LOVE is the answer.

Let your love flow like a mountain stream. Let your love fly like a bird on a wing. And let your love bind to all living things. And mostly LET YOUR LOVE SHINE…

Sending Love & Light

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… 🙂 XO