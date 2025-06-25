Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY, & SPIRIT – What I Believe

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Life is really very simple. Yes, I also know it can be very complex and complicated. How well I’ve seen both sides, all sides of life.

What we give out, we get back. What we think about ourselves becomes the truth for us.

Everything that we think is creating our future. Each one of us creates our experiences by our thoughts and our feelings. The thoughts we think and the words we speak create our experiences.

When we create peace and harmony and balance in our minds, we find it in our lives.

The universe totally supports us in everything we choose to think and believe. Put another way, our subconscious mind excepts whatever we choose to believe.

They both mean that what I believe about myself and about life becomes true for me. What you choose to think about yourself and about life becomes true for you. And we have unlimited choices about what we can think.

When we know this, then it makes sense to choose loving kind thoughts and words to oneself and others. The universal power never judges or criticize us. It only accepts us at our own value. Then it reflects our beliefs in our lives.

If I want to believe that life is lonely and nobody loves me, then that is what I will find in my life. However, if I am willing to release that belief and to affirm for myself that love is everywhere and I am loving and lovable and to hold onto that then I will be come true for oneself.

I will find myself expressing love to others more easily. All the events you have experienced in your lifetime up to this moment have been created by the thoughts and believes you have held in the past.

They were created by the thoughts and words you used yesterday, last week, last month, last year. However, that is your past. It is over and done. What is important in this moment is what you are choosing to think and believe and say right now.

For these thoughts and words will create your future. Your point of power is in the present moment and is forming the experience of tomorrow, next week, next month, next year. The gateways to wisdom and knowledge are always open.

My deepest and greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

———————

