Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Heads UP!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

As a former coach and parent of baseball players, many of you can relate to the phrase, “Heads up!” It’s the shout of warning that a foul ball has been hit and is heading towards unaware fans.

Most of the time, no one gets hit or hurt. But I have witnessed a few foul balls plunk someone in the noggin.

I believe there are times when God shouts “Heads up!” to us, as we go about life, living in a cavalier and often unaware manner.

We may think that our choices and lifestyle doesn’t matter, but God calls us to a higher standard.

What if we are not reflecting the light of the world, loving others, or living in a righteous manner?

Would God plunk you on the noggin to get your attention? What if God was trying to get your attention by means of something painful?

In the book of Amos, God gave a message to His people, “I brought hunger to every city and famine to every town. But still you would not return to me,” says the Lord.

(Amos 4:6) Another four painful judgements are described, each ending with, “But still you would not return to me,” says the Lord.

God was trying to get their attention…but they wouldn’t listen. So, He brought something painful to get their attention.

What if God is trying to get our attention, trying to remind us that we are not living as a child of God.

I’m sure we could blame or proclaim every action in our life as a curse or blessing from God. Instead of trying to decipher what has happened…maybe we should pay attention to what is happening.

As a coach, we would say, “Get your head in the game! Pay attention!” My Christian friends, that’s good advice for all of us.

If I’m paying attention, and a foul ball comes in my direction, I’m able to catch it, or duck out of the way. If I’m paying attention to what God is saying, I’m able to act in a way that gives Him glory. Where is God leading you today? What did you learn today from His Word? Heads up!

Proverbs 4:20-21, “My child, pay attention to what I say. Listen carefully to my words. Don’t lose sight of them. Let them penetrate deep into your heart.”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.