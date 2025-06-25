Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – What Is Your “Life Verse”?

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

A “life verse” is a particular verse or passage from the Bible that holds special meaning or significance for someone.

It most often serves as a guiding principle to how to live one’s life or as a source of encouragement that keeps us focused on our Heavenly Father.

It’s a verse that generally speaks to our personal experiences, it inspires our trust and faith in God, or helps us to navigate life’s challenges.

Many people choose a life verse that resonates deeply within them and helps them live out their faith.

Have you ever considered a life verse? Is there a scripture verse that just seems to stick out in bold letters when you read it?

Is there a verse that just rambles around in your mind but pops up front when you’re faced with something challenging or when you’re sharing with someone else?

A verse that speaks to you in some unusual way? Maybe it challenges you or comforts you or shows you the Lord’s will for you.

I researched life verses…that means I Googled them 🙂 I found a lot of verses that were all familiar and I can see why they were the more popular ones. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world…”, Deuteronomy 31:6: “Be strong and courageous; do not be afraid or discouraged…”, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me…”, Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding…”, Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God…”

See what I mean about great verses for handling life. Just reading them makes me want to jump up and shout praises to the God who cares about me and my daily life. Our God is not remote.

He is not unaware of our circumstances. He is there to lend a helping hand, to guide us when we’re lost, to help us overcome our enemies, to keep us from being overwhelmed by life’s challenges, and the list just goes on and on.

As a pastor, my life is a little more of a “glass house” than most people. As I chose a life verse, I wanted it to be a reminder that I had others watching to see if I would live what I preached. Would I waver when pushed? Would I ever just give up and walk away from the challenges of ministry?

I know that Satan tries his hardest to destroy pastors. Kill the shepherd, and the flock scatters. And he seems pretty good at it. I just read a statistic that said that 80% of seminary graduates leave the ministry within 5 years.

That might not be so shocking if you thought they were all just out of college and trying it on as a career. But, that’s not the facts.

The average seminarian where I graduated from is 36. That means he or she has already been in the world. It means they chose to leave their first or second careers to follow what they believed was God’s will for them.

And they made the sacrifices necessary to go to seminary as an adult, and often as a parent. Yet, 4 out of 5 quit after their first congregation or parish. Disillusioned, hurt, faith shaken, angry.

I wonder just how many of them even walked away from God over their experiences as a pastor? More reason to pray for your pastors.

But let us move along. I choose 1 Corinthians 15:58 as my life or guiding verse: “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm.

Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

Stand firm no matter how hard the wind blows or Satan puffs. Woody Allen once said “80% of success is showing up”. You can’t win battles you don’t engage in. You can’t be part of changing lives if you fail to be there.

And that applies to ministry more than most jobs because God is the one doing the actual work of changing people…he just uses pastors and our gifts to give him a vessel to work through.

“Stand firm. Let nothing move you.” Not fear, not hard work, not need, not inability, not others’ opinions, NOTHING.

And, “always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord”. Don’t hold back! I fear for many churches as I see their pastors too afraid to challenge the issues that are destroying their churches.

Too many pastors are afraid to call sin, sin. Too many pastors fear for their paychecks if they rock the boat. I do understand that. We are humans and have responsibilities and need that paycheck.

I guess I grew up a lot more in awe of God than men. “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid (in wonder, in awe) of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” Matt 10:28

And the verse concludes with the ultimate calling “because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” Everything a pastor lays his hands to that God wills, can change lives for that moment and for eternity.

Every life touched, every sermon preached, every marriage officiated at, every funeral, every baptism, every counseling session, even every conversation after church or in the supermarket can be divinely inspired because your pastor answered the call.

The responsibilities as God’s under-shepherds are immense but the payoff is even better: “Well done, my good and faithful servant”. Those words will make it all worthwhile. I hope to stand firm until then.

———————–

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.