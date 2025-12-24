Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Holistic/Spiritual Growt

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Holistic living means believing that we are whole—body, mind, and spirit. We are all growing; we can choose to stay the same, or we can choose to grow wiser. No matter how old we get, we never stop growing. We can choose to grow older or grow better.

There is a loving, divine, guiding intelligence within all of us that we can access. The same power that runs the universe is within all of us—especially when we awaken to it and become aware of it.

There is an incredible power and intelligence within you that is constantly responding to your thoughts, your words, and your actions.

As you learn to control your mind through the conscious choice of thoughts, you align yourself with this power.

Do not think that your mind is in control. You are in control of your mind. You can stop thinking those old thoughts. Keep your thoughts focused.

Stay open and present in the current moment. Going within and tapping into your inner power—which already knows what’s best for us—by pausing, praying, and giving thanks are all ways to do so, whatever you choose to call the higher power.

When we live in the present, we have no regrets about the past. We can bless the past and have no desire to relive it. That is where the true power lies within all of us: the now—the present moment.

I think what is so important is that everyone has a mentor—a person of true, healthy inspiration—whether it be a friend or a family member.

A big thing is letting go of the people who are a negative influence and harmful to your true growth. A team. A village, no matter how small or large it is.

I have studied immensely over the last 15 years—researching and practicing so many different ways for my own growth and my family’s holistic/spiritual growth.

What I have collected along the way is knowledge for growth and discovery. It developed into such an enjoyable hobby and use of my spare time.

I created a Life Universal Team: my family, my mentors—Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Joyce Meyer, Barbara O’Neill, Dr. Gregg Braden, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Mercola, Dr. Axe, Anthony Williams, Dr. Berg, Dr. Adam Alter, Dr. Steven Gundry, Dr. Sue Morter, Lewis Howes, and so many others as well.

My Board of Directors: God, Guadalupe (Mother Mary), angels, spirit guides, guardian angels, Mother Earth—her very divine self.

I can speak and listen to them anywhere, at any time of day. I go to any of them for strength, power, and wisdom. Anyone can do so.

Remember always: you’re in control of your own well-being, and the only person who can truly create change and growth in your life is you.

I am listing these loving, intelligent, great leaders to share with you the many great resources that the world has to offer.

I hope this last column I am writing will leave you with some loving guidance. It has been such a true, blessed privilege to have written in such a fine newspaper. I will forever be grateful.

Please share this paper with everyone you may encounter, near and far. Always spread wellness and cheer. My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested, as always, Be Well and Stay nourished! Cheryl L Garza, A Lady With A Lot of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage, and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined, and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@ yahoo.com 567-239-1960