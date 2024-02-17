Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Holistic Wholesome Living

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Holistic means believing that we are a whole, mind, body, and spirit. The foods and things that we put into our bodies, our temples words we speak thoughts that we think all play together.

We all have divine power within us; we can tap into our highest self if we choose to. Holistic Wholesome Living is a style of living, a mindset where you nurture your mind, body and spirit as you focus on your well-being inside out.

In this approach it is believed that our mind and body are connected. Therefore, in order to have over all good health, you have to take care of your mental, spiritual, and physical health.

Just in that order is my belief. We all really do have the power to go inward and connect to our highest self. Living Holistically is always about finding your own ways to THRIVE and live OPTIMALLY.

Holistic Living is about truly understanding, supporting and honoring the interconnectedness, uniqueness and overall well-being of your whole true self.

This can happen naturally over time through the process of building and establishing regular lifestyle habits which will ultimately help you to be and feel exponentially more nourished and energized, whole and revitalized on a regular basis.

In order to truly embody holistic living, it can be helpful to acknowledge and honor your mental/emotional needs, as well as the needs of your body and spirit through incorporate even small things and ways into your daily life and also sharing it with your family and friends.

Ways to RAISE YOUR OWN VIBRANCE * Prayer, Affirmations, * Walking in Nature, * Smiling, Stretching and Giving Thanks, *Meditating even moments, * Fresh Air Often, * Staying active even small acts of movement are beneficial, * Salt Baths, * Reading, *Music, * Minimizing Screen Time, * Speaking with Kindness vs Fear of Anger, * PLAY of all kinds… * Acts of Kindness,* High Energy Foods and Purifying Water so many other ways if you begin to research.

Here are just a few resourceful trusted sites: Earthclinic.com, Motherearthnews.com, foodmatters.com. Mindset is Medicine….

Start where you are, use what you have do what you can. At the end of the day it’s all just knowing we did the best we knew how.

Hope you find this information worthy and meaningful. May your day be filled with LOVE & GRATITUDE knowing that you are lovable and so worthy of all that you desire..

OUR BODY OUR TEMPLE I PRAY YOU WILL HONOR IT

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… 🙂 XO