Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Influence We Have On Others

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

As humans we are social creatures. We tend to imitate each other’s behavior and attitudes.

Imitate: to follow, or to model, to appear like. The more time we spend with certain people the more like them we become.

Life is an intricate tapestry of interconnectedness, for the choices we make in the actions we take possess a profound influence not only on ourselves but also on the people around us.

Just like a stone dropped into a calm pond create a series of ripples that expand outward, our behaviors have a ripple effect that can extend far beyond our immediate sphere.

Understanding and harnessing the power of this ripple affect can lead us to cultivate positive change, foster meaningful connections, and make a lasting impact on the world.

The ripple effect, in essence, symbolizes the idea that our actions reverberate and have consequences that extend beyond their initial occurrence.

Every decision we make, whether big or small, carries the potential to create a chain reaction that can touch the lives of others.

Like a pebble dropped into water, the impact may not be immediately visible, but over time the ripples become more evident.

The beauty and the freedom we have as individuals as we get to choose how we behave and the love and kindness that we share to others.

We can inspire people, or we can bring out the worst in people. Our effect on others can be empowering or belittling and lead to shrinking our BEST, highest spiritual self. It can be our choice.

Whoever walks with the WISE becomes the WISE, but the companion of a fool will share harm and impose much darkness into your life. The devil can plant people in our lives who harms us.

We need to be wide awake and connected to our highest self to identify these individuals, this energy. I wrote this column because of the heartaches I’ve seen and have felt from my son’s own toxic relationships.

I pray this column helps others and improves the relationships or let’s go of the ones that cause them harm. It is the best gift that one can give themselves.

I pray that we all can let go of destructive, unhealthy relationships and build new ones and stay connected to our highest self our best self. My deepest and greatest wishes for all of us is to awaken our highest self within.

That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and ENCOURAGE each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life!

