Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Proven Ways To Release Negative Energy

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Negative energy comes at us and all sorts of ways, often berating us when we least expect it. Sometimes it’s overwhelming, sometimes it’s more manageable.

But either way, wouldn’t you like to develop a certain set of tools that could help you the rest of your life?

Here are some ways: 1. Ask yourself who am I spending too much of my energy on? This couldn’t be more important! We must make a conscious decision to let go of any negative energies that’s around us.

Set a strong intention to clear these energies wherever they’re coming from or whomever they’re coming from. Physically voicing it and writing it down can make your intention even stronger.

2. Laugh it off. Laughter can help release stored blocked energy. Learning to take things less seriously is a huge step.

3. Saying a clearing and protective mantra. Here are some great examples: Mantra: “My day brings me abundant happiness.” Mantra: “I am protected in all ways.” Mantra: I choose to bring joy to everyone on me. I manifest positive encounters. Mantra: “I end my day in peace and harmony. I release what does not serve my highest good.”

4. Essential Oils. Essential oils are some of the best things we can use to relax the body in the mind. They have been scientifically shown to enter the bloodstream via the lungs exhort into the brain. This is one of the many reasons smells so important to humans, and why scent has such a strong connection to memory.

5. Find ways to counter stress. Relaxation, exercise, dance, art, a fun activity or meaningful connections, will make you less susceptible to discord. LOWER energies attaching to you. Do your best to make rest, relaxation, a healthy diet and laughter a priority, even for ten minutes a day to keep your energy strong.

6. Just like setting an intention, this is really important. If you’re insulting others are hurting them, you’re dragging your energies to a low level. Watch your negative thoughts and feelings and do your best to let go of them. You’ll be happier for it!

Resetting and re-centering your thoughts often through the day will help you ask yourself who am I spending too much of my time on how can I spend my energy more wisely?

We must release negative emotions before we can receive positive feelings. The old must go to make space for the new. We often want to skip the step but is necessary one.

We must be willing to experience the cleansing every truly desire healing. The more we let go and trust, the more enjoyable this healing process can be. We are all on a path of discovery we just need to continue to learn and grow if we choose to do so.

Our energy is the greatest vital part of ourselves! When we correct both emotional and physical balance, we correct energy patterns.

When this happens, the body starts to rebuild health. We need vital energy throughout our bodies in the sense of peace in our souls to be our highest self, our best self.

My deepest and greatest wish for all of us is to awaken our highest self within. That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, VIBRANT Life!

I am putting together a community resource guide.