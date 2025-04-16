Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY, & SPIRIT – Rushing To Judgment

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Bryan, Ohio

It saddens me greatly what I see and hear from harsh, hard and just unkind people lately. SO many, quickly to react.

Have you ever wondered whether you’re too quick to judge others? Do you often wonder how it might be affecting your life?

No one likes feeling judged; it undermines our confidence, making us see the worst in ourselves and others and leaving us wondering whether we are not good enough.

However, while it’s easy to say, “don’t judge others”. It’s far harder to put this advice into practice for ourselves. Of course, it’s impossible to refrain from making all judgments for the most of us. We can practice slowly down and allow our thoughts and feelings to process before reacting. If a reaction is really even needed at all.

Social media has shown us we should and could comment and dislike or hate or be angry about every little post. Those comments can deeply hurt others terribly if shared.

However, if we tend to make a negative, simplistic view of other people’s actions then it’s well worth thinking about how to change the default attitude.

Black and white thinking. We tend to define other people’s flaws, always letting the negative carry more weight. We also think of people in a very rigid way, seeing them as “all bad” or “all good”. It can be extremely helpful to actively work on cultivating empathy.

The more you’re able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, the less likely you are to judge situations in a black-and-white, overly critical way. A simple way to develop your empathy is to stop and ask is this my situation to judge.

Once we shift perspectives in this way, we begin to see the person more positively, and with more compassion for their shortcomings. Open your mind and expand your knowledge.

We’re particularly prone to harshly judging others when we have an underlying assumption that we are always right, or that our way of view in the world is the only one worth entertaining.

This type of close minded thinking means that opposing viewpoints feel hostile and irrelevant, so it’s obvious how we might then end up being excessively judgmental and submissive in our interactions with others.

Everything that we experience shapes us, after all, from our upbringing to our school experiences and our core cultural context. Look for the positives and other peoples’ unique perspectives challenging yourself to do this as often as you can.

For everyone you encounter, ask yourself what you can learn from them. This is extremely effective reducing judgmental attitudes because it is difficult to be both critical and appreciative at the same time.

Once we are aware of the above reasons for being judgmental, we can make more consciously calculated, reflective choices about how we want to interact with others.

Remember we become what we think about most of the time so let’s help each other and ourselves think about good and positive things that will help each other live and achieve healthier lives… Physically, Mentally and Spiritually.

My deepest and greatest wishes for all of us is to awaken our highest self within. That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

