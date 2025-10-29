Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – The Wisdom & Power Of Music

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Using Music is a vital tool to keep your mind and body refreshed. Music changes our sense of time and how we experience the world around us. It can expand our perceptions and bring clarity to the mind.

The auditory structures of harmony, rhythm, and melody affect the rhythms of the body, and the nonverbal language of music can create a vast range of emotions connected to past experiences.

A melody may instantly evoke events from earlier parts of our lives or take us back through the centuries to envision other societies in historical times. It also connects us to the rhythm of our day. Musical qualities are present in every physical movement.

The slower breaths and heartbeats during sleep affect the brain waves and many cycles of the organs. By learning to consciously listen to music, your daily practice of centering, balancing, and relaxation becomes your own art form.

Music can prolong your sense of rest and comfort. It can bring you to a spiritual place where you can connect and pray.

We might consciously turn to music to block out the world and give us energy and creative power. Music, used correctly, can help quiet these damaging voices and order our thoughts.

Not every piece of music is equally effective. Many types, including opera, popular music, and dance rhythms, entertain and inspire us. Yet, there are times when some music is too emotional or seems too stimulating to bring us to a contented, peaceful place.

The brain and body love order, especially when it’s non-constricting. In other words, a peaceful structure through music is more healing than just non-structured sounds.

No matter what your background may be, some of the works by Mozart, Bach, or even a contemporary composition can be used for balance and clarity.

The magic of fine music brings us to a place of stimulated relaxation, which is ideal for the mind and body. Knowing how to listen to music and remembering how to use it when you’re stressed, worried, or tired can be of great value. Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.

My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults.