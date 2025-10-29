Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – No Fear: Trust God

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

In the month of October, we celebrate cooler weather, nature changing its colors, and harvest! Of course, there are others who celebrate a holiday of sugar and scares.

I’ve often thought, as fun as Halloween may or may not be, why do we need a holiday to provoke an unwanted emotion of fear?

In the book Fearless, I read of a story that happened on March 3, 1943, in London. Bomb-raid sirens blared through the air above, causing people on the streets and in their vehicles to panic and run for shelter.

In the process of racing toward the Bethnal Green Underground Station, a young woman stumbled, creating a domino effect of people falling upon each other. In the chaos and desperation of seeking shelter, bodies piled upon bodies, and sadly, 173 men, women, and children died that day. No bombs had been dropped. Bombs didn’t kill the people. Fear did!

Fear can cause us to run from dangerous situations or influence us towards making the right choices. But too often fear paralyzes us, fuels panic, causes us to do stupid things, and even keeps us awake at night.

We think wrong thoughts; we make poor decisions. Fear of missing out, failure, loss, change, being judged, unknown, loneliness, rejection, not being good enough… the list is long. How do we cope? What is the answer?

The answer to fear comes in a simple phrase. David…shepherd, warrior, king…said it best, “When I am afraid, I will trust in you.” Psalm 56:3

David faced all kinds of fear, and in those moments, he went to the source of peace – God. He knew that the emotion of fear could arise at any moment, from any direction, and in any situation.

But there is only one hope – God! When we are afraid – trust God! That’s it! Not your 401K, not your strength, not your talents, charisma, nor your family or friends.

What does trusting God look like? Isaiah 26:8 says, “Lord, we show our trust in you by obeying your laws; our heart’s desire is to glorify your name.” When we are afraid, trust God. We trust God by obeying His direction.

That’s hard, but that is how we can stay calm when fears arise. Trust His Words, “I will never leave you.” Jesus promised us before He ascended into heaven that His Spirit would come to us. We are not alone!

I want to encourage you with these words, because we live in a scary world, and yet I’m being empowered and encouraged daily by His Words and His presence. Take courage, when you are afraid, trust in God.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.