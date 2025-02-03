Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Valentine’s Everyday

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

One day isn’t enough. Acknowledging love daily gets to the true heart of the holiday’s meaning. The lofty commercial expectations of Valentine’s Day needn’t overwhelm you nor should they overshadow you nor should they overshadow all that this holiday in times to celebrate.

Rather, the heart behind Valentine’s Day remains a worthwhile pursuit throughout the year. Stripped of gimmicks and fanfare, Valentine’s Day is set aside to simply tell the people you love that you love them and express the many ways in which you do love them.

A more thoughtful approach can transform the way we care for our family, friends, and Piers all year long.

With a shift in perspective and an openness to the possibilities–the holiday season inherently filled with beginnings—we can adjust how we celebrate not just whom we love but how we love them. And it need not be limited to a single day. Gifts to Share and Spread Love.

Unexpected gifts are often the sweetest kind. Consider these “just because” gift ideas for your family and friends. Poetry. A book of poems as a gift to be opened and read time and time again.

I read a poem for each loved one. Container Air purifying plants. Sharing a living gift to spruce up a desk or a space at home. Your local theater tickets.

It is a simple way to share an experience or show friends you’re thinking of their interests. Homemade caramels or chocolates. Easy to make in batches, they’re a sweet treat for everyone.

Listen to your loved one’s favorite music together. Read a book together with your loved one or your children or any family member. Create a recipe and join together in the kitchen to make a meal, bake cookies or even bake a cake.

So many other great ideas that don’t cost anything but your time and your love and energy. Renew connections at any unexpected time. Brightened a loved one’s day!

Ancient Greeks named all the love differences clearly, for one example–Agape. The highest and most radical type of love according to the Greeks agape or unconditional love.

Really most importantly the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is to LOVE. Love one another.

And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something as one. LOVE– In all its forms—deserves our attention well beyond Valentines Day.

My deepest and greatest wish for all of us is to awaken our highest self within. That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

Cheryl L Garza