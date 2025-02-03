Pettisville High School Celebrates 2025 Homecoming

FRESHMEN … Freshman Attendant Caite Wixom and Freshman escort Kobe Hoylman stand together during introductions held at the 2025 Pettisville Homecoming.

SOPHMORES … Sophomore Attendant Ava Hockenberry and Junior escort Ryan Bishop stand together during introductions held at the 2025 Pettisville Homecoming.

JUNIORS … Junior Attendant Naomi Richer and escort Creighton Aeschliman stand together during introductions held at the 2025 Pettisville Homecoming.

SENIORS … Senior Attendant Grace Remington and escort Brady Wilburn stand together during introductions held at the 2025 Pettisville Homecoming.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

KING AND QUEEN … The 2025 Homecoming Queen Olivia Miller and King Caden Bishop stand together during introductions held at the 2025 Pettisville Homecoming.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Those at the Pettisville High School celebrated Homecoming this past week. The ceremony took place on Saturday, February 1st at 5:10 p.m. in the High School Gym.

Parents, students and those present to see the JV basketball game were treated to the 2025 Homecoming Court, who were introduced under a lit-up arch. Those on the court for this year are as follows.

Freshman attendant Caite Wixom and escort Kobe Hoylman. Caite is the daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom. Caite is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, archery, FCCLA, FFA, FCA, the Student Leadership Team, the Archbold Evangelical Youth Group, Band, and is the class president.

Kobe is the son of Barry and Brady Hoylman. Kobe is involved in basketball, golf, track, baseball, weightlifting, is an FCA Leader, member of the PMC youth group, chess club, student leadership, and is a class officer.

Sophomore attendant Ava Hockenberry and escort Ryan Bishop. Ava is the daughter of Adam and Jessica Hockenberry. Ava is involved in volleyball, the FCA, and the North Clinton Youth Group.

Ryan is the son of Paul and Mandy Bishop. Ryan is involved in baseball, basketball, the FCA, band, youth group, and is the class president.

Junior attendant Naomi Richer and escort Creighton Aeschliman. Naomi is the daughter of Chris and Julia Richer. Naomi is involved in the art club, Noteworthy, the FCA, FCCLA, Spanish club, club volleyball, volleyball, softball, MYF, and is working at Clayfield Flower Farm.

Creighton is the son of Chad and Nichole Aeschliman. Creighton is involved in basketball, baseball, golf, the FFA, FCA, NHS, student council, journalism, and the youth group.

Senior Attendant Grace Remington and Escort Brady Wilburn. Grace is the daughter of Tim and Stephanie Remington. Grace is involved in cross country, basketball, track, NHS, student council, FCCLA, and the Spanish club.

Brady is the son of Steve and Gloria Wilburn. Brady is involved in soccer, cross country, track, and the FCCLA.

Kindergarten Princess Tenley Wagner and Prince Landon. Tenley is the daughter of Adam and Karel Wagner. Tenley enjoys gymnastics, cheer and softball. Her favorite school lunch is mac and cheese.

Landon is the son of Jason and Taylor Rodriguez. Landon enjoys playing football with his brothers and cousin Beckham. His favorite school lunch is mac and cheese.

The 2025 Homecoming Queen Olivia Miller and King Caden Bishop. Olivia is the daughter of Terry and Amy Miller. Olivia is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, the FCA, is the current FFA Vice President, class treasurer, FCCLA, 4-H, and the NHS.

Caden is the son of Paul and Mandy Bishop. Caden is involved in cross country, golf, basketball, baseball, the FCA, NHS, FFA, journalism, is the class president, and participates in the NapNaz Youth Group.

Following the ceremony, all members of the court headed out of the gymnasium for pictures.