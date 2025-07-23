Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND BODY & SPIRIT – Waking

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

How do you feel in the morning and greatly influence the way in which the rest of your day unfolds.

If you feel invigorated and in a positive frame of mind, these feelings will permeate through your day and help you to deal with life’s ups and downs with energy, equanimity, good humor and sense of purpose.

A positive start can be so rewarding and create a solid foundation for your day. When you first open your eyes you could greet the new day feeling positive, refreshed and free from cares.

Yet if we wake to the prospect of a rushed and stressful day, you are being burdened by negative thoughts from the very moment you are conscious.

Positive affirmations help to rid us of negative thoughts by overriding them with positive ones. Whereas techniques such as a meditation Bring mental peace by stealing all mental activity, positive affirmations have a calming influence on the mind by training it to develop a happier outlook.

Negative thoughts are far from innocuous. They can have a damaging effect on both your physical and emotional health.

A constant barrage of worries, anxieties, pessimistic thoughts and self-criticism steadily erodes self-esteem, making you feel less happy, less at peace and even downright disillusioned with life.

Overtime, this can leave you vulnerable to health problems such as depression, chronic fatigue, headaches, digestive problems and viral infections such as colds and flu.

Positive affirmations work because the unconscious mind faithfully records every emotional response you have good or bad.

If you tell yourself repeatedly that you are confident, happy and peaceful, these messages are locked in your unconscious and will be reflected in your day-to-day moods and actions.

If, on the other hand, your unconscious mind receives only negative messages, these nagging thoughts can very quickly become self-fulfilling prophecies.

Practicing your affirmations as soon as you get up in the morning can lead to a fulfilling day. The best of the day has not yet begun and even a busy mind is receptive to suggestions at this time. You don’t have to sit down in a quiet room or close your eyes.

You can do affirmations still lying in bed, while getting dressed, or in the shower–in fact anywhere at all. Some people find that their affirmations are reinforced if they do them while looking in the mirror. Wherever you say them out loud or silently to yourself is entirely up to you.

Tailor your affirmations to suit the needs and challenges you expect to face on that particular day. My deepest and greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

